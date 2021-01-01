पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17 साल की उम्र में भर्ती, 19 में शहीद:भिवाड़ी के सैदपुर गांव निवासी शहीद निखिल अपनी बुआ का लाडला था, दो गांवों में नम आंखे,  देश का असली हीरो निखिल

एक घंटा पहले
शहीद हो गया देश का बेटा निखिल।
  • भिवाड़ी के सैदपुर गांव निवासी

जिले के भिवाड़ी के सैदपुर गांव निवासी 19 साल का जाबांज सैनिक निखिल देश की सेवा करते हुए कश्मीर के उरी में शहीद हो गया। वह देश का असली हीरो है। जो केवल 17 साल की उम्र में सेना में भर्ती हो गया और महज दो साल बाद ही शहीद हो गया। उसके जाने का गम पूरे देशवासियों को है। निखिल के शहीद होने की सूचना मिलने के बाद सैदपुर ही नहीं हरियाणा के सोना गांव के लोगों की आंखें भी नम हैं। असल में निखिल अपनी बुआ का भी लाडला था। वह छोटी उम्र से ही बुआ के पास रहता था। बुआ ने उसे अच्छे से पाला और पढ़ाया है। केवल 16 साल की उम्र में ही सेना में भर्ती हो गया।

2019 में ही सेना में भर्ती हुआ था
निखिल 2019 में ही सेना में भर्ती हुआ था। फिलहाल व राजपूत रजिमेंट में था। शुक्रवार को जम्मू कश्मीर के उरी में सीज फायर के उल्लंघन का जवाब देते हुए वह शहीद हुआ है। निखिल के शहीद होने के बाद पूरे प्रदेश के लोगों की आंखें नम हो गई हैं।

गांव में शहीद के शव पहुंचने का इन्तजार
शनिवार दोपहर बाद भी शहीद का शव गांव नहीं पहुंचा था। सुबह से ही गांव में शहीद का शव पहुंचने का इन्तजार है। बेहद साधारण परिवार का यह साहसिक युवा सेना में पहुंचा और देश पर मर मिट गया। जिसके सम्मान में पूरे देशवासियों की आंखें नम हैं। निखिल के पिता ड्राइवर हैं। मां गृहिणी। छोटा भाई दसवीं कक्षा में पढ़ता है।

