अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट में आग:दिवाली पर रोते बिलखते रहे दुकानदार, 14 घंटे बाद बुझी आग; 20 करोड़ का नुकसान

अलवर13 मिनट पहले
अलवर। चूड़ी मार्केट में लगी आग से करोड़ों का नुकसान हो गया। बाजार संकरा होने से दमकल को आग बुझाने में खासी परेशानी आई।
  • एक तरफ दिवाली का पूजन, दूसरी तरफ आग, करीब 14 घंटे निकलता रहा धुआं
  • 15 दमकलों ने 100 से अधिक फेर किए तब आग पर काबू पाया जा सका

शहर में रविवार शाम को दीपावली पूजन के तुरंत बाद चूड़ी मार्केट में ऐसी आग लगी कि बुझाने में 14 घंटे लग गए। एक-एक कर 15 दुकानों का करीब 20 करोड़ रुपए का सामान राख में तब्दील हो गया। आग बुझाने में पूरे जिले की दमकलों को 100 से अधिक फेरे करने पड़े। फिर भी सुबह करीब 9:30 बजे तक धुआं निकलता रहा।

दिवाली के दिन शाम के पूजन के समय एक तरफ दुकानों और घरों में पूजन चल रहा था तो दूसरी तरफ अलवर शहर के चूड़ी मार्केट के कॉम्प्लेक्स की दुकानों में आग लगना शुरू हो गई। धीरे धीरे आग 15 से अधिक दुकानों तक पहुंच गई।

बेहद सकरा व सघन बाजार होने के कारण दमकलों का पहुंचना भी मुश्किल हो गया। शाम करीब 7 बजे लगी आग में अगले दिन रविवार सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे तक भी वहां धुआं निकलता रहा। साड़ी के बड़े शोरुम का पूरा सामान राख में तब्दील हो गया। मोटे तौर पर एक ही दुकान में कई करोड़ सामान था। अन्य करीब 14 दुकानों में भी करीब 10 करोड़ का माल था।

रातभर रोते बिलखते रहे दुकानदार व परिवार
आगे दुकानों का सामान राख होता देख दुकानदार और उनके परिवार के लोग दीपावली के दिन रात भर रोते बिलखते रहे। असल में परिवारों की आजीविका का एकमात्र साधन दुकान है और उनके अंदर का सारा सामान जलने लगा तो दुकानदार बिलखने लग गए। जिस समय लोग दीवाली की खुशियां मना रहे थे ठीक उसी समय चूड़ी मार्केट के दुकानदारों के परिवार रो रहे थे।

सुबह पुलिस प्रशासन मौजूद रहा
रविवार को भी 9:30 बजे तक दुकानों की बेसमेंट से धुआं निकलता रहा। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि रातभर दमकल के जरिए आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन आग बेसमेंट में ज्यादा लगी हुई थी जिसके कारण आग पर काबू पाने में कई घंटे ज्यादा लगे हैं।

जिले भर की दमकल अलवर पहुंची, 100 चक्कर लगाए
चूड़ी मार्केट में सैकड़ों दुकानें हैं और बेहद सकरा बाजार है। यहां आग लगने का मतलब बड़ा संकट होता है। जिसके कारण आग की सूचना लगते ही जिले भर के अग्नि शमन केंद्रों को अलर्ट जारी किया गया। ताकि जरूरत के अनुसार दमकल मौके पर बुलाई जा सके। रातभर 15 दमकलों ने 100 से अधिक फेरे किए। तब जाकर आग पर काबू पाया।

