पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इस्लामिक स्टडीज के एंट्रेंस में हिंदू टॉपर:टॉप करने वाले शुभम यादव ने बताया- प्रवेश परीक्षा में इस्लाम से संबंधित ज्यादा सवाल नहीं

अलवर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर शहर के शांति कुंज निवासी शुभम यादव ने इस्लामिक स्टडीज की प्रवेश परीक्षा में पूरे देश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया।
  • इस्लामिक स्टडीज प्रवेश परीक्षा में इस्लाम से जुड़े हुए इक्के दुक्के सवाल ही आते हैं, बाकी सामान्य अध्ययन के अधिक सवाल आते हैं

पहलू खान केस के मामले में सामने आई लिंचिंग से अलवर पर बड़ा दाग लगा। यह मामला पूरे देश की सुर्खियों में रहा और जमकर राजनीति भी होती रही। अब अलवर के ही एक युवक ने इस दाग को धोने और मुस्लिम हिंदुओं के बीच की खाई को कम करने के मकसद से नहीं राह निकाली है। सिविल सेवा की तैयारी कर रहे अलवर शहर के शांति कुंज निवासी शुभम यादव ने इस्लामिक स्टडीज की प्रवेश परीक्षा में पूरे देश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर की ओर से आयोजित इस प्रवेश परीक्षा में भाग लेने के पीछे भी शुभम का यही मकसद है कि उसे इस्लामिक कल्चर को समझना है। ऐसा कहना गलत है कि इस्लाम ने उनको अधिक प्रभावित किया है बल्कि सिर्फ इतिहास विषय के नजरिए से इस्लाम की संस्कृति को समझने का मकसद है।

शुभम यादव ने बताया कि जिले में हुई लिंचिंग की घटना के बाद उसका यह मन बना की इस्लामिक कल्चर को समझना चाहिए। ताकि भविष्य में सिविल सर्विस मिलने के बाद हिंदू व मुस्लिम समुदायों के बीच बेहतर तालमेल के लिए लीक से हटकर काम किया जा सके। फिलहाल हम यह देख रहे हैं कि दोनों के बीच दूरी बढ़ी है। यह तभी संभव है जब दोनों धर्मों के कल्चर को अच्छे से समझा जाए। इसी समझ से मैंने इस्लामिक कल्चर को समझने के लिए इस्लामिक स्टडीज की ओर आगे कदम बढ़ाया है।

प्रवेश परीक्षा में इस्लाम से संबंधित ज्यादा सवाल नहीं

शुभम यादव ने बताया कि सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर की ओर से आयोजित इस्लामिक स्टडीज की प्रवेश परीक्षा में इस्लाम से जुड़े हुए तो दो चार सवाल ही आते हैं। बाकी अधिकतर सामान्य अध्ययन व अंग्रेजी सहित कई अन्य विषयों के सवाल अधिक पूछे जाते हैं। मैंने इस प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए कोई बहुत अधिक तैयारी नहीं की। मेरे कुछ दोस्तों से सामान्य जानकारियां जरूर मिली। सिविल सर्विस की तैयारी मेरी चल रही है। इसी वजह से इस एंट्रेंस एग्जाम में टॉपर रहा हूं।

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर की मेरिट लिस्ट।
सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर की मेरिट लिस्ट।

गलत अर्थ निकालना और कमेंट करना सही नहीं

शुभम का यह भी कहना है कि सोशल मीडिया पर प्रवेश परीक्षा में टॉप आने के बाद कई तरह की खबरें है। जिनके साथ आमजन के हजारों कमेंट्स आने लगे हैं। बहुत से लोगों ने अनर्गल टिप्पणी की है। जो बिल्कुल गलत दिशा में है।

यह इतिहास का भाग समझो

देखिए इस्लामिक स्टडीज एक तरह से इतिहास का भाग है। जिसमें यह बताया जाता है कि सरिया कैसे बनी। इस्लाम का कल्चर और हिस्ट्री को जानना परीक्षा की तैयारी करने वालों के लिए बहुत जरूरी है।

मतभेद कम कराने वाले अधिकारी जरूरी

उनका यह भी कहना है कि हिंदू मुसलमान के बीच मतभेद बढ़ने लगे हैं। अगले 5 साल में यदि जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की भूमिका कमजोर पड़ी तो यह और अधिक बढ़ जाएगा। मेरा खुद भी इस विषय को समझना इसलिए जरूरी हो गया कि ताकि भविष्य में सिविल सर्विसेज में आने के बाद दोनों समुदायों के बीच बेहतर तालमेल बैठाया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें