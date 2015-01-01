पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन:सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर की इस्लामिक स्टडी प्रवेश परीक्षा में अलवर के शुभम यादव ने किया टाॅप

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
  • गैर इस्लामिक और गैर कश्मीरी छात्र के यूनिवर्सिटी टाॅप करने का पहला मामला

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कश्मीर में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि देश के किसी गैर इस्लामिक और गैर कश्मीरी छात्र ने इस्लामिक स्टडीज की प्रवेश परीक्षा में टॉप किया है। टॉपर विद्यार्थी शुभम यादव अलवर शहर के शांतिकुंज का निवासी है। यूनिवर्सिटी का परिणाम आने के बाद से ही यह विषय चर्चा का बना हुआ है कि गैर इस्लामिक छात्र ने इस्लामिक स्टडीज प्रवेश परीक्षा में पहली बार टॉप किया है। राेचक बात यह है कि छात्र शुभम यादव ने केवल कश्मीर और इस्लाम को समझने के लिए इस प्रवेश परीक्षा में भाग लिया।

वह आगे दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से वकालत की पढ़ाई करना चाहता है और इसके बाद सिविल सेवा में जाने का इच्छुक है। शुभम का कहना है कि दिल्ली में स्नातक की पढ़ाई के दौरान ही उसका इस्लामिक स्टडी की ओर थोड़ा सा झुकाव हुआ। झुकाव भी इस कारण हुआ कि वह इस्लाम को समझना चाहता है। किसी भी विषय के प्रति कोई धारणा बनाने से पहले उसे समझ लेना जरूरी होता है। इस एंट्रेंस एग्जाम देने के पीछे भी यही उद्देश्य रहा है।
सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ लॉ में तीसरी रैंक

शुभम के पिता प्रदीप यादव का अलवर शहर के शांतिकुंज में जनरल स्टोर है। पिता का कहना है कि हाल ही में सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ लाॅ के एंट्रेंस एग्जाम में भी पूरे देश में शुभम की तीसरी रैंक आई है, लेकिन किसी कारण से वह संबंधित कॉलेजों में प्रवेश नहीं ले सका। शुभम दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से लॉ की पढ़ाई करना चाहता है।

व्याख्याता मां ने कहा- बेटा जानकारियां जुटाने का जिज्ञासु
छात्र शुभम यादव की मां इंदु बाला राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में व्याख्याता हैं। वे स्कूल में इतिहास पढ़ाती हैं। उनका कहना है कि शुभम यादव शुरू से ही नई जानकारियां जुटाने का जिज्ञासु रहा है। इसी कारण उसने इस्लामिक स्टडी में रुचि दिखाई। दिल्ली में स्नातक की पढ़ाई करते समय उसके कश्मीर के भी दोस्त रहे हैं।

हाल ही में वे कश्मीर घूम कर आए तो वहां का माहौल उनको अच्छा लगा। इसके बाद शुभम ने इस्लामिक स्टडीज में प्रवेश के लिए एंट्रेंस एग्जाम देना तय किया। मां का कहना है कि इस परीक्षा के लिए उसने कोई विशेष तैयारी नहीं की लेकिन वह बराबर जानकारियां जुटाता रहता है।

