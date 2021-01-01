पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर को कल लगेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन:​​​​​​​अलवर जिले में अब तक 22 हजार 500 को वैक्सीन लग चुकी, एसपी सहित पुलिस व हाेमगार्ड को 5 व 6 को वैक्सीन लगेगी

एक घंटा पहले
जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम को पांच फरवरी को वैक्सीन लगेगी

अलवर कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया गुरुवार काे काेराेना वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे और एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम को अगले दिन 5 फरवरी को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। वैसे चार फरवरी से अलवर जिले में काेराेना वैक्सीन लगाने का दूसरा चरण भी शुरू होगा। पहले चरण में 22 हजार 500 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। पहले चरण में केवल हैल्थ वर्कर शामिल हुए। अब दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी के अलावा पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी हो चुकी है।

रेवेन्यू के करीब 17 सौ, पुलिस व होमगार्ड 6 हजार
आरसीएचओ डॉ अरविन्द गेट ने बताया कि चार फरवरी को रेवेन्यू विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जिसके लिए करीब 17 सौ कर्मचारी व अधिकारियों को पंजीकरण हो चुका है। इसी दिन कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे। इसके अगले दिन 5 व 6 फरवरी को जिले भर में पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। करीब 6 हजार पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड का पंजीकरण हो चुका है। संभवतया एसपी 5 फरवरी को वैक्सीन लगवाएंगी।

6 के बाद की गाइडलाइन नहीं
आरसीएचओ ने बताया कि अभी 6 फरवरी तक की गाइडलाइन है। इसके आगे की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। कोशिश यही है कि पहले फ्रंट वर्कर को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। पुलिस व होमगार्ड के बाद दूसरे विभाग के कर्मचारियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

कुछ ने लगवाई नहीं
कुछ हेल्थ वर्कर ने कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई। जिसके अलग-अलग कारण है। कुछ गाइडलाइन के दायरे में नहीं आते हैं। जैसे गर्भवती हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन नहीं लग सकती। कुछ हेल्थ वर्कर के नाम सूची में दो बार दर्ज हो गए। इस कारण हेल्थ वर्कर का पंजीकरण भी ज्यादा माना गया है।

