कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा जारी:बानसूर में दूसरों की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे तीन फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को एसओजी टीम ने पकड़ा

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
अभ्यर्थियों की चेकिंग करते पुलिस कर्मी।
  • अलवर व भिवाड़ी पुलिस जिले में 39 हजार 618 परीक्षार्थियों में से 29 हजार 691 उपस्थित

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को जयपुर की एसओजी टीम बानसूर पहुंची और यहां के परीक्षा केन्द्रों की जांच की। एसओजी को बानसूर थाना क्षेत्र के परीक्षा केंद्रों पर फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों की सूचना मिली थी। यहां से कितने फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पकड़े गए, इसकी देर शाम तक पूरी तरह से पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई। भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी ने बताया कि एसओजी ने बानसूर के एक परीक्षा केन्द्र से 2 से 3 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पकड़े हैं, जो दूसरे परीक्षार्थी की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे थे।

इसके बाद एसओजी उक्त फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को हिरासत में लेकर जयपुर रवाना हो गई। बानसूर थाना प्रभारी अवतार सिंह ने बताया कि एसओजी ने हमसे पुलिस बल मांगा था। बानसूर कस्बे के मूर्ति देवी पीजी कॉलेज में एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पकड़ा गया है। इधर, दो पारियों में अलवर व भिवाड़ी पुलिस जिले के 37 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हुई इस परीक्षा में पहले दिन 39 हजार 618 अभ्यर्थियों में से 29 हजार 691 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए।

जबकि 9 हजार 927 अनुपस्थित रहे। अलवर मुख्यालय एएसपी शिवलाल बैरवा ने बताया कि अलवर में 19 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सुबह 9 से 11 बजे की प्रथम पारी में 9 हजार 762 अभ्यर्थियों में से 6 हजार 882 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे। जबकि 2 हजार 880 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार द्वितीय पारी में 9 हजार 762 परीक्षार्थियों में से 7 हजार 662 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी और 2 हजार 130 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

भिवाड़ी एसपी ने बताया कि सुबह 9 से 11 की प्रथम पारी में 10 हजार 32 विद्यार्थियों में से 7 हजार 47 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे और 2 हजार 985 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दोपहर 3 से शाम 5 बजे की द्वितीय पारी 10 हजार 32 अभ्यर्थियों में से 8 हजार 100 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे और 1 हजार 932 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

आज व कल भी हाेगी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा : अलवर व भिवाड़ी पुलिस जिले में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 7 व 8 नवंबर काे भी 37 परीक्षा केंद्राें पर दाे पारियों में हाेगी।

गहनता से जांच के बाद अभ्यर्थियों को दिया प्रवेश

प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र पर गहनता से जांच के बाद ही अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा सेंटर में प्रवेश दिया गया। पुलिस ने प्रत्येक अभ्यर्थी की मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की। उनके कपड़ों की भी चेकिंग की। हाफ बाजू की शर्ट व टीशर्ट पहनकर आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया है। जो परीक्षार्थी पूरी बाजू की शर्ट पहन कर आए थे, पुलिस कर्मियों ने उनकी शर्ट को गेट पर ही उतरवा दिया। इसके बाद ही उन्हें प्रवेश दिया। ऐसे में कई परीक्षार्थियों ने बनियान पहन कर ही परीक्षा दी।

