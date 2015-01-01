पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्याज की मांग बढ़ी:प्याज का पीक सीजन शुरू हाेते ही देशभर के व्यापारी आए,15 राज्याें में जा रही सप्लाई

अलवर
  • इस बार नासिक में पैदावार कम हाेने से अलवर की प्याज की मांग बढ़ी

जिले का प्याज देश के करीब 15 राज्याें तक जा रहा है। इन राज्याें के व्यापारी अलवर शहर की प्याज मंडी में आए हुए हैं। वे यहां से प्याज खरीदकर अपने राज्याें में भेज रहे हैं। इनका कहना है कि अलवर की प्याज की मांग देशभर में हाे रही है। इसका कारण है कि दूसरे प्याज उत्पादक राज्याें में प्याज की फसल खराब हाे गई है।

इस कारण अलवर के प्याज की मांग बढ़ गई है। फल एवं सब्जी मंडी आढ़ती यूनियन के अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र छाबड़ा व प्याज के प्रमुख व्यापारी पप्पू भाई का कहना है कि अभी अलवर जिले का प्याज बिहार, असम, पश्चिमी बंगाल, दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा, पंजाब, झारखंड, जम्मू कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, आंध्रप्रदेश, कर्नाटक, गुजरात व छत्तीसगढ़ में जा रहा है। सीजन काे देखते हुए इन राज्याें के 100 से अधिक व्यापारी अलवर आए हुए है। देश के उत्तरी भाग में ताे अलवर के प्याज की ज्यादा मांग है क्याेंकि इन स्थानाें पर अलवर का प्याज जल्दी पहुंच जाता है।

बिहार में मंगाया जा रहा है अलवर का प्याज
बिहार के कटिहार जिले के व्यापारी हीरालाल ने बताया कि देश के विभिन्न भागाें के साथ बिहार में भी अलवर का प्याज मंगाया जा रहा है। वहां भी भाव तेज हैं। अलवर में अब प्याज की अावक का पीक सीजन शुरू हाे गया है, इसे देखते हुए यहां खरीदारी करने आए हैं। हालांकि अलवर का प्याज ज्यादा दिनाें तक नहीं ठहरता है। फिर भी इसकी मांग है। अलवर से प्याज का वाहन कटिहार पहुंचने में 4-5 दिन लग जाते हैं। अभी राेजाना एक गाड़ी प्याज हम कटिहार भेज रहे हैं।

अलवर में प्याज का उत्पादन अधिक
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरपुर से आए व्यापारी इरफान खान ने बताया कि इस समय अलवर का प्याज यूपी में भी अधिक जा रहा है। अलवर में प्याज का उत्पादन अधिक है, इसीलिए यहां खरीदारी करने अाए हैं। फिलहाल एक ट्रक प्याज हमने मुजफ्फरपुर भेजा है। अब अधिक प्याज आने पर और अधिक खरीद की जाएगी। हमारे यहां भी प्याज के भाव अधिक हैं।

पंजाब में पहुंच रहा अलवर का प्याज
पंजाब के मानसा क्षेत्र से आए व्यापारी बलदेव राज ने बताया कि पंजाब में इस सीजन में अलवर का प्याज ही पहुंचता है। इसका कारण है कि यहां से प्याज समय पर पहुंच जाता है। वाहन भाड़ा भी कम लगता है जबकि महाराष्ट्र व अन्य स्थानाें के प्याज की कीमतें भाड़े के कारण अधिक हाे जाती है। अलवर से पंजाब के विभिन्न स्थानाें पर 24 घंटे में प्याज पहुंच जाता है। पंजाब में अलवर के प्याज की मांग अधिक रहती है। वे राेज एक ट्रक प्याज अपने क्षेत्र में भेज रहे हैं।

नासिक में प्याज का कम उत्पादन
झारखंड के राधानगर क्षेत्र के व्यापारी एकला-उर-रहमान ने बताया कि नासिक में प्याज का कम उत्पादन है। इसे देखते हुए अलवर में प्याज की खरीदारी शुरू की है। प्याज की मांग अधिक हाेने के कारण यहां से खरीद की जा रही है। अलवर में पिछले दाे सालाें से भाव में अधिक तेजी रही है। इससे पहले अामताैर पर प्याज इतना महंगा नहीं हाेता था।

हमारे प्याज का उत्पादन नहीं हाेता, इसलिए दूसरे राज्याें से ले जाना पड़ता है प्याज
बिहार के भागलपुर से आए व्यापारी रमेश पंडित ने बताया कि हमारे यहां नासिक की प्याज की मांग अधिक रहती है। वहां इस बार प्याज का उत्पादन कम है। इसी कारण अलवर से प्याज खरीदने आए हैं। यहां प्याज का अब पीक सीजन शुरू हाे गया है। इसीलिए दूसरे राज्याें के प्याज व्यापारियाें की नजर अलवर पर टिकी हुई हैं। हमारे यहां प्याज का उत्पादन नहीं हाेता है इसलिए हमे दूसरे राज्याें से प्याज ले जाना पड़ता है।

