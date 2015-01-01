पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमा पॉलिसी:बीमा पॉलिसी जारी करने के लिए विशेष अभियान

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग द्वारा राज्य कर्मचारियों को बीमा पॉलिसी जारी करने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिन कर्मचारियों ने मार्च 2020 या इससे पहले अपनी प्रथम बीमा कटौती करवाई है, उन्हें बीमा पॉलिसी जारी की जा रही है।

इसके लिए कर्मचारी अपनी एसएसओ आईडी व संबंधित आहरण वितरण अधिकारी से प्रथम घोषणापत्र ऑनलाइन फाॅरवर्ड करवाकर उसकी हार्डकॉपी व प्रथम कटौती के माह का जीए-55ए इस कार्यालय को तुरंत भिजवाएं। आगामी माह के वेतन बिल के साथ बीमा कटौती पत्र में बीमा पॉलिसी संख्या अंकित नहीं होने पर वेतन बिल पर आक्षेप लगाया जाएगा।

आहरण वितरण अधिकारी सुनिश्चित करें कि जिन कर्मचारियों के बीमा पॉलिसी नम्बर जारी नहीं हुए हैं, वे इस कार्यालय में ऑनलाइन किए हुए प्रथम घोषणा पत्र की हार्डकॉपी व प्रथम कटौती का जीए-55ए फॉर्म के साथ वित्तीय वर्ष 2011-12 एवं 2012-13 के बकाया एनपीएस कटौती पत्र तुरंत भिजवाएं।

