पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परीक्षा:काेराेना के कारण मत्स्य विवि की परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वालाें के लिए विशेष परीक्षा

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराना जरूरी

मत्स्य विश्वविद्यालय की स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर एवं प्रोफेशनल पाठ्यक्रमों के अंतिम वर्ष के शेष रहे प्रश्नपत्रों की 21 सितंबर से प्रारम्भ हुई परीक्षाओं में कोविड-19 की विशिष्ट परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर जो परीक्षार्थी किसी कारण से परीक्षा नहीं दे सके थे, उनके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी विशेष परीक्षा का आयोजन कर रही है। सहायक कुलसचिव आशुताेष ने बताया कि विशेष परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए परीक्षार्थिओं को वेबसाइट www.univindia.org पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करवाना जरूरी है।

स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर व एलएलएम अंतिम वर्ष एवं डीएलएल के परीक्षार्थी 5 से 10 नवंबर तक एवं एलएलबी व डीलिब के परीक्षार्थी 11 से 19 नवंबर तक एवं बीएड व बीएड एमआर द्वितीय वर्ष के परीक्षार्थी 20 से 25 नवंबर तक और बीबीए व बीसीए अंतिम वर्ष के परीक्षार्थी 25 से 28 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन पंजीयन करवा सकते हैं।

जो परीक्षार्थी विशेष परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए परीक्षा नियंत्रक कार्यालय में या एडमिट कार्ड में दी गई ई-मेल rrbmu.alwar@gmail.com पर प्रार्थनापत्र भेज चुके हैं, उन्हें भी पुनः ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करवाना जरूरी है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए परीक्षार्थी यूनिवर्सिटी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें