रेलवे:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए रेलवे ने जयपुर व रेवाड़ी के बीच परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। जयपुर- रेवाड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन 5 नवंबर व 6 नवंबर काे जयपुर से रात 10 बजे रवाना हाेकर रात 1.45 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। रेवाड़ी-जयपुर परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन 6 व 7 नवंबर काे रेवाड़ी से रात 3 बजे रवाना हाेकर सुबह 6.40 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। जयपुर से रात 10 बजे रवाना हाेने वाली ट्रेन रात 11.38 बजे राजगढ़, रात 12.08 बजे अलवर व रात 12.30 बजे खैरथल पहुंचेगी। रेवाड़ी से रात 3 बजे रवाना होने वाली ट्रेन रात 3.37 बजे खैरथल, तड़के 3.59 बजे अलवर व सुबह 4.30 बजे राजगढ़ पहुंचेगी।

