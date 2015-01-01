पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अलर्ट:जिंदगी से बड़ी नहीं है जिद, छूट का गलत फायदा नहीं उठाएं व अनुशासित रहते हुए करें आयाेजन

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले जांच में 12 प्रतिशत संक्रमित आ रहे थे अब लगभग दुगने हो गए हैं, इसलिए सावधानी आवश्यक है, ध्यान रहे अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है

जिले में कोरोना दुबारा एक बार फिर तेजी से फैल रहा है और यही कारण है कि राज्य सरकार को कुछ और निर्णय लेने पड़े हैं। अलवर में पहले जहां जांच होने के बाद महज 12 से 13 फीसदी संक्रमित आ रहे थे वे अब बढ़कर लगभग दुगने हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में साफ है कि कोरोना के साथ हमारी यह जंग अब ज्यादा चुनौती भरी हो गई है। जिंदगी बेहद कीमती है और सरकार का पूरा ध्यान सिर्फ आपकी जिंदगी को बचाने में है। प्रत्येक स्तर पर तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। निजी अस्पतालों का सहयोग लेकर बेहतर इलाज के इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। इस काम के लिए प्रदेश व जिले में एक बड़ी टीम भी काम कर रही है। अब देवउठनी एकादशी का बड़ा सावा है और आने वाले दिनों में विवाह समारोह का आयोजन होना है।

प्रशासन की कतई मंशा नहीं है कि किसी भी कार्यक्रम में दखल दिया जाए, लेकिन दूसरी तरफ आप सभी से विशेष तौर से आयोजनकर्ताओं से मैं अपेक्षा करती हूं कि वे सरकार की गाइडलाइन की अक्षरश: पालना करें। समारोह में 100 लोगों से अधिक व्यक्ति किसी भी सूरत में नहीं मिले। मेरे सामने कई सवाल यह आ रहे हैं कि क्या हलवाई या अन्य स्टाफ को 100 लोगों में शामिल किया जाएगा? मैं बताना चाहती हूं कि यह सर्वविदित है कि 100 लोगों का खाना बनाने के लिए कितने स्टाफ की जरूरत रहती है।

मेरा सिर्फ इतना कहना है कि शादी-विवाह समारोह जरूरी आयोजन है इसीलिए सरकार ने यह कदम उठाया है। इसलिए इस छूट का गलत फायदा नहीं उठाएं। अनुशासित रहते हुए अपना आयोजन करें बेवजह भीड़ एकत्रित करने से बचें और सादगी से अपना कार्य संपन्न करें। सक्षम अधिकारी द्वारा निरीक्षण समय यदि तय सीमा से अधिक भीड़ मिलती है या दो गज दूरी, मास्क नहीं लगाने जैसे प्रकरण सामने आते हैं तो निश्चय सख्ती से निपटेंगे। जिले में धारा 144 लगी हुई है। कानून व्यवस्था ना बिगड़े इसके लिए दिन-रात अधिकारी काम कर रहे हैं।

एक अच्छे नागरिक होने का परिचय देते हुए आप अपने यहां हो रहे समारोह की सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम कार्यालय में दें ताकि आयोजन के समय होने वाली चेकिंग के दौरान आपको परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़े। हालाकि प्रशासन की ओर से तमाम वैवाहिक स्थलों को सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के तत्काल निर्देश जारी किए हुए हैं जिससे यह पहचान की जा सके कि समारोह में गाइडलाइन की पालना हुई है अथवा नहीं। हमारे टीम सादा वर्दी में इसकी निगरानी रखेगी कि कहीं गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन तो नहीं हो रहा है।

यह ध्यान रखें कि जब तक कोई वैक्सीन नहीं आती है तब तक सिर्फ मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। एक्सपर्ट पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि यदि चार हफ्ते तक हम सभी ने ईमानदारी से मास्क लगाने को आदत बना लिया तो हम इस वायरस पर जीत हासिल कर सकते हैं। दुनिया में कई देशों में सब कुछ सामान्य हो चुका है। वहां की स्टडी में यह साफ हो चुका है कि वहां के लोगों ने मास्क की गंभीरता को समझा और आज वे अपना सामान्य जीवनयापन कर रहे हैं। यदि आप विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं तो शादी का कार्ड अथवा ऐसे प्रमाण अपने साथ रखें ताकि आपसे पूछे जाने पर आप बता सकें।

ध्यान रखें कि यह जंग सिर्फ सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही जीती जा सकती है। अलवर वासियों ने पहले भी बढ़कर सहयोग किया है और गाइडलाइन का अनुसरण किया है और सभी के सहयोग से जुलाई महीने का 30 प्रतिशत कर रेट को कम करके हम 13 प्रतिशत तक ला पाए थे। मैं उम्मीद करती हूं कि आगामी दिनों में जब हमारे सामने बड़ी चुनौती खड़ी है आप सभी इसी तरह से सहयोग करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें