मांग:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के कार्य से शिक्षकों को मुक्त रखा जाए, शिक्षक संघ सियाराम ने मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा ज्ञापन

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
एडीएम काे ज्ञापन देते राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम के पदाधिकारी।

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम के पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के कार्य में शिक्षकों को नहीं लगाने की मांग की है। जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग द्वारा खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में सभी उचित मूल्य की दुकानों को ऑनलाइन किया जाना है और सभी लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड के साथ सीट करते हुए सत्यापन कार्य किया जाना है।

इस कार्य में 31 अक्टूबर तक सभी राशन कार्डधारियों के घर जाकर, जिन व्यक्तियों के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड में नहीं हैं, उनके आधार सीडि़ंग और सत्यापन तथा जिनके आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड में हैं, उनके आधार पर सत्यापन किया जाएगा। साथ ही ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनके नाम राशन कार्ड में हैं लेकिन उन्होंने आधार कार्ड नहीं बनवाया है, उनके आधार कार्ड बनवाने का कार्य भी इसी के साथ करवाया जाएगा।

इससे 15 नवंबर तक राशन कार्ड में आधार सीडिंग व सत्यापन हो सके और उचित मूल्यों की दुकानों के साथ मैपिंग कार्य हो सके। उपरोक्त कार्य बीएलओ के माध्यम से करवाया जाएगा, जिसमें जिसमें अधिकांश शिक्षक हैं। यह कार्य निर्वाचन के अन्तर्गत नहीं आता और इस प्रकार के गैर शैक्षणिक कार्यों में शिक्षकों को लगाने पर न्यायालय की स्पष्ट रोक है।

