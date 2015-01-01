पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tejbahadur, Who Contested Against Prime Minister Mendi, Also Reached Shahjahanpur Among Farmer Agitators, Said, Modi Is Anti farmer

किसान आंदोलन:प्रधानमंत्री  माेदी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने वाले तेजबाहदुर भी शाहजहांपुर में किसानों के बीच पहुंचे,,,कहा मोदी किसान विरोधी

अलवर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता योगेन्द्र यादव के साथ तेजबहादुर चर्चा करते हुए।
  • शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर अब भी एक तरफ का हाइवे जाम

वाराणसी लोकसभा सीट से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पर्चा भरने के बाद चर्चा में आए तेज बहादुर भी शाहजहांपुर हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के बीच पहुंच गए। रेवाड़ी के निवासी तेजबहादुर पत्नी व बच्चों के साथ यहां आए हैं।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि इतनी कड़ाके की ठण्ड में देश का अन्नदाता सड़कों है और सरकार उनकी सुध नहीं ले रही है। जबकि किसानों की जायज मांगें हैं। जब किसान नहीं चाहते हैं तो सरकार उन पर नए कृषि कानून क्यों थोपना चाहती है। अब तक किसान सरकारों के बनाए कानूनों को झेलता आया है लेकिन, अब किसान अपने हकों के लिए लड़ना सीख गया है। यह लड़ाई अब देश भर में छिड़ चुकी है। सरकार को जिद छोड़कर किसानो की मांग मान लेनी चाहिए।

किसानों को खाना खिला रहे
तेजबहादुर शाहजहांपुर में किसानों को खाना खिलाने के कामकाज में पूरा सहयोग कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि मोदी सरकार किसान विरोधी है। वरना इतना आंदोलन होने के बावजूद भी सरकार किसानों की कोई बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं है।

अब यहां बढ़ने लगे किसान
अब यहां किसान सहित कई अन्य संगठनों के लोगों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। जिससे यह कहा जा सकता है कि किसान आंदोलन जोर पकड़ चुका है। कई संगठनों के लोग रोजाना आते हैं। रात को भी यहां 300 से 400 से अधिक किसान नजर आते हैं। दिन में संख्या बढ़ जाती है। शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर अब भी एक तरफ का हाइवे जाम है। रोड पर ही किसान डंटे हुए हैं। वहीं पर लंगर चलता है और रात्रि विश्राम करते हैं। रोजाना काफी नए लोग यहां पहुंचते हैं। बुजुर्ग किसान भी काफी संख्या में हैं।

