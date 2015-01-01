पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:खुद को पति-पत्नी बता गेस्ट हाउस में रुके, युवक की हत्या कर महिला फरार

गोवर्धन33 मिनट पहले
  • गेस्ट हाउस के रजिस्टर के अनुसार आरोपी महिला कठूमर की, गोवर्धन की घटना

उत्तरप्रदेश के मथुरा जिले में गोवर्धन स्थित एक गेस्ट हाउस में युवक के साथ रात को रुकी महिला साथी युवक की हत्या कर फरार हो गई। पुलिस मृतक की शिनाख्त करने में जुटी है। वहीं गेस्ट हाउस के रजिस्टर के अनुसार आरोपी महिला प्रेमवती कोली पत्नी रामप्रसाद कोली है। वह अलवर जिले में कठूमर की रहने वाली है।

गेस्ट हाउस संचालक के अनुसार ये महिला-पुरुष बीते एक वर्ष में पांच बार गेस्ट हाउस में रुक चुके हैं। मृतक की उम्र करीब 32 साल है। जानकारी के अनुसार, बीती रात एक महिला-पुरुष अपने को पति-पत्नी बता कर गोवर्धन बस स्टैंड के सामने स्थित उर्मिला सेवा सदन में रुके।

सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे गेस्ट हाउस संचालक विनोद अग्रवाल ने देखा कि महिला कमरे का दरवाजा बंद कर गेस्ट हाउस से बाहर जा रही थी। विनोद के अनुसार उसने सोचा कि शायद बाहर से चाय आदि लेने गई हो। काफी देर तक न लौटने पर उसको शंका हुई और उसने कमरे का दरवाजा खोल कर देखा तो युवक कमरे में नग्नावस्था में मृत पड़ा था।

विनोद की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। गेस्ट हाउस रजिस्टर के अनुसार ये महिला-पुरुष 23 दिसंबर 2019 को भी यहीं रुके थे। साथी पुरुष ने बतौर आईडी अपना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस जमा करवाया था, जिसके अनुसार वह राम प्रसाद पुत्र सूखी राम निवासी तससील कठूमर, अलवर है।

वहीं 26 सितंबर 2019, 12 जनवरी 2020 तथा 4 फरवरी, 2020 को प्रेमवती पत्नी रामप्रसाद के आधार कार्ड की आईडी पर रुक चुके हैं। इस बार भी दोनों प्रेमवती की ही आईडी पर रुके थे। आईडी और फोन नंबर समान ही था। मृत युवक के गले पर कुछ निशान होने के कारण मौत का कारण गला दबाना माना जा रहा था। गेस्ट हाउस के कमरे में महिला की कुछ चूड़ियां टूटी पड़ी थीं तो युवक के कपड़े व जूते भी पड़े मिले। पुलिस मृत युवक की शिनाख्त के लिए कठूमर रवाना हो गई है।

