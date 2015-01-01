पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसेवा:बीसीएमओ को सौंपे दस हजार मास्क और 100 पीपीई किट

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए रामगढ़ बार सदस्य व पूर्व डायरेक्टर एडवोकेट राजकुमार यादव की ओर से दस हजार मास्क व 100 पीपीई किट बीसीएमओ डॉ. अमित राठौड़ को सौंपी गई हैं। आमजन की सेहत को लेकर की गई इस अभिनव पहल का स्वागत करने के लिए विधायक साफिया जुबेर सोमवार सुबह स्वयं रामगढ़ कोर्ट परिसर पहुंची।

यहां विधायक ने आमजन को मास्क वितरित करते हुए दस हजार मास्क व एक सौ पीपीई किट रामगढ़ बीसीएमओ डॉ. अमित राठौड़ को सौंपी। विधायक ने एडवोकेट राजकुमार यादव की इस जागरुक पहल का स्वागत किया।

इस दौरान एसडीएम कैलाश चन्द शर्मा, दिनेश शर्मा, मुकेश चौधरी, रोहिताश सैनी, फकरुदीन, युवक कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा,तैयब हुसैन, चरणजीत सिंह, इमरान खान, गजेंद्र शर्मा व लख्मी सैनी सहित कई कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता, बार सदस्य व अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

मास्क व सैनेटाइजर का वितरण किया

अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है अभियान के तहत रविवार काे डाॅ. राजेश लालवानी के नेतृत्व में समाजसेवी दीपक चाैधरी के सहयाेग से वार्ड 16 में शिव मंदिर, राज काॅलाेनी, शिव अादर्श स्कूल व माताेर राेड पर लोगों को मास्क व सैनेटाइजर का वितरण किया गया। इस दाैरान महेंद्र खंडेलवाल, विजेंद्र गुप्ता, हिमांशु शर्मा, सुभाष राजपुत, सीताराम चाैधरी, सतीष गुप्ता, चिन्टु पंजाबी, रमेश शर्मा, मनाेज गुप्ता व सर्वेश शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

