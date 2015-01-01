पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  • The Buildings Of The Nursing Colleges That CM Inaugurated Digitally, The Buildings Have Been Ready For 2 Years, No Handover

लेट लतिफी:सीएम ने जिन नर्सिंग कॉलेजों का डिजिटल लोकार्पण किया, उनके भवन 2 साल से तैयार, नहीं हुए हैंडओवर

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों कॉलेजों के निर्माण पर 7.40 करोड़ रुपए खर्च, प्रशासन ने तिजारा के भवन में डेडिकेटेड कोविड हैल्थ सेंटर खोला

जिले के तिजारा और रामगढ़ के ढाढ़ोली के अल्पसंख्यक क्षेत्र में दो बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज भवन बनकर तैयार हैं। करीब 7.40 करोड़ की लागत से दो साल पहले बने इन दोनों भवनों का दो महीने पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने लोकार्पण भी कर दिया, लेकिन दोनों भवनों का चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग को हैंडओवर गाइड लाइन में अटक कर रह गया है। बिना हैंडओवर के ही एसडीएम ने तिजारा के कॉलेज भवन की अप्रैल में चाबी लेकर डेडिकेटेड कोविड हैल्थ सेंटर शुरू कर दिया और ढाढ़ोली के कॉलेज भवन की दो साल से ठेकेदार का गार्ड रखवाली कर रहा है।

बहुक्षेत्रीय विकास कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत अल्पसंख्यक क्षेत्रों के लिए पूर्ववर्ती वसुंधरा राजे सरकार ने तिजारा और रामगढ़ के लिए वर्ष 2014-15 के पहले बजट में नर्सिंग कॉलेज की घोषणा की थी। वर्ष 2016-17 में बजट स्वीकृत होने के बाद दोनों कॉलेज भवन करीब दो साल पहले ही बनकर तैयार हो गए और ठेकेदार ने विभाग को हैंडओवर के लिए भी लिख दिया।

पहले तो इनमें बिजली कनेक्शन का संकट पैदा हुआ, क्योंकि दोनों ही कॉलेज विभाग के चिकित्सा विभाग के अधीन नहीं थे तो अधिकारियों ने बिजली कनेक्शन की फाइल पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए, लेकिन दोनों में 10 महीने पहले बिजली कनेक्शन सहित अन्य कार्य भी करा दिए गए। हैंडओवर से पहले ही 31 अगस्त को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने इन कॉलेज भवनों का डिजिटल उद्घाटन भी कर दिया।

अब निदेशालय से गाइडलाइन नहीं आने के कारण दोनों भवनों का हैंडओवर अटक गया है। सरकार की अभी इन दोनों कॉलेजों के संचालन को लेकर कोई तैयारी नहीं है। इसी कारण भवन में फर्नीचर, लाइब्रेरी, स्किल लैब सहित अन्य व्यवस्थाएं नहीं हो सकी हैं। हालांकि ठेकेदार की ओर से दो साल पहले ही हैंडओवर के लिए लिखकर दे दिया था। लेकिन बिना संचालन के कारण भवनों की सुरक्षा की वजह से अधिकारी और प्रशासन इन्हें लेने को तैयार नहीं हैं।

कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर सीएमएचओ ने ढाढ़ोली में निर्मित कॉलेज के लिए एएनएम ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के ट्यूटर नरेश गुप्ता और तिजारा के नर्सिंग कॉलेज के लिए जीएनएम ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के ट्यूटर योगेश गुप्ता को नोडल अधिकारी लगाया हुआ है।
पानी की व्यवस्था के लिए दोनों में बोरिंग से व्यवस्था

बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज भवनों में बोरिंग से पानी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ढाढोली के भवन में शीघ्र ही बोरिंग कराया जाएगा, जबकि तिजारा के भवन में पहले से ही बोरिंग कराया हुआ है। वहीं बजट की कमी को लेकर पहले दोनों भवनों की चारदीवारी के स्थान पर फेंसिंग की गई थी। बाद में स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद अब चारदीवारी कराई जाएगी।

  • सरकार भवनों के हैंडओवर को लेकर कोई गाइड लाइन नहीं मिली है। गाइड लाइन मिलते ही इन भवनों का हैंडओवर किया जाएगा। इनके संचालन के लिए भवनों के फर्नीचर सहित अन्य संसाधनों के लिए निदेशालय को लिखा जा चुका है। निर्देश और गाइड लाइन मिलने के बाद कार्यवाही की जाएगी। - डॉ. ओमप्रकाश मीणा, सीएमएचओ
  • दोनों बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज भवन बनकर तैयार हैं। इनमें सिविल और इलेक्ट्रिक कार्य पूरे किए जा चुके हैं। हैंडओवर के लिए भी लिख दिया है, लेकिन भवनों का अभी हैंडओवर नहीं किया जा सका है। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय ने हैंडओवर को लेकर गाइडलाइन मांगी है, जो अभी नहीं मिली है। सीएम की ओर से इन भवनों का लोकार्पण किया जा चुका है। - संजय वर्मा, एईएन राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन

पहला जिला, जहां होंगे तीन सरकारी बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज
प्रदेश में अलवर पहला ऐसा जिला बन जाएगा, जहां 3 सरकारी बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज होंगे। अलवर में एक बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल परिसर में संचालित है, जबकि दो कॉलेजों के लिए भवन तिजारा व रामगढ़ के ढाढ़ोली में बनकर तैयार हैं। अभी तक मेडिकल कॉलेज स्तर पर ही प्रदेश में बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज हैं, लेकिन अलवर में मेडिकल कॉलेज नहीं होने के बावजूद 3 बीएससी नर्सिंग कॉलेज हो जाएंगे।

