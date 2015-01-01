पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  The Changing Equation For The Post Of Chairman In Khairthal Municipality, Lost Candidates From BJP And Congress Filed Nominations

चुनाव:खैरथल नगरपालिका में चेयरमैन पद के लिए बदल रहे समीकरण, भाजपा और कांग्रेस से हारे हुए प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए

अलवर19 मिनट पहले
  • नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए खैरथल में 6, खेड़ली व राजगढ़ में 2-2, किशनगढ़बास व तिजारा में 3-3 और बहराेड़ में 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 3 नामांकन भरे

जिले की 6 नगरपालिकाओं में हुए चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद मंगलवार को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए खैरथल में 6, खेड़ली व राजगढ़ में 2-2, किशनगढ़बास व तिजारा में 3-3 और बहराेड़ में 2 प्रत्याशियों ने तीन नामांकन फार्म दाखिल किए। बुधवार को नामांकनों की जांच की जाएगी। नामांकन वापसी का समय गुरुवार को तीन बजे तक है। यदि काेई नाम वापिस नही लेता है तो 20 दिसंबर को आवश्यकता होने पर नपा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुनाव होगा।
तिजारा : 3 नामांकन दाखिल
नपा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को भाजपा से संजय जैन, कांग्रेस से झब्बू राम सैनी व निर्दलीय कमलेश कुमार सैनी ने नामांकन भरा। झब्बू राम सैनी ने 2.15 बजे चुनाव प्रभारी संजीव बारेठ, चिरंजीलाल चावडा, शीशराम सभापति नगर परिषद भिवाडी, अजीत पटेल, प्रितम दायमा, सुल्तान सिह, लीलू पूर्व सरपंच के साथ नपा कार्यालय पहुंच नामांकन भरा।

वहीं, संजय जैन ने 1. 05 बजे चुनाव प्रभारी दिनेश अमरीश, पवन जैन, पूर्व विधायक मामन सिह, संदीप दायमा, राजेश जांगिड़ पूर्व चैयरमैन, चंद्रशेखर यादव, नरेंद्र जैन, पुरुषोत्तम सैनी व रामेश्वर सैनी पार्षद के साथ नपा कार्यालय पहुंच नामांकन दाखिल किया। भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी पवन जैन ने बताया कि भाजपा समर्पित उम्मीदवार संजय जैन वार्ड 20 से निर्दलीय पार्षद जीते हैं।

खेड़ली : भाजपा से संजय गीजगड़ि‍या व कांग्रेस से साहि‍ल बंसल ने कि‍या नामांकन दाखि‍ल
नगर पालि‍का अध्‍यक्ष पद के चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को भाजपा से संजय गीजगड़ि‍या व कांग्रेस से साहि‍ल बंसल ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। नपा चुनाव में भाजपा 25 में से 13, कांग्रेस आठ व चार वार्डों में नि‍र्दलीय जीते है। मंगलवार को विधायक रमेश खींची व भाजपा समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे संजय गीजगड़ि‍या ने अपना नामांकन दाखि‍ल कि‍या।

इधर, कांग्रेस खेमे में अध्यक्ष पद पर व्यापारी प्रमोद के पुत्र साहि‍ल बंसल पर सहमति‍ तैयार होने के बाद उन्होंने अपना नामांकन दाखि‍ल कि‍या। इस दौरान पालि‍का के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सत्यवृत आर्य, पार्षद राजकुमार जैन, दीपेंद्र सिंह, प्रमोद बंसल, ओमप्रकाश नरूका, गोकुल आदि मौजूद थे।
भाजपाई और कांग्रेसी नेता एक-दूसरे से मि‍ले गले

खेड़ली पालि‍का कार्यालय में चेयरमैन के नामांकन जमा कराने की प्रक्रि‍या के दौरान भाजपा व कांग्रेस के पदाधि‍कारी आमने-सामने हुए तो चुनाव की कड़वाहट छोड़ एक-दूसरे को बधाई देते व गले मि‍लते नजर आए। पूर्व वि‍धायक रमेश खींची व पूर्व चेयरमैन सत्‍यवृत आर्य एक-दूसरे से गले मि‍ले। वहीं, भाजपा के चेयरमैन के प्रत्याशी संजय गीजगड़ि‍या ने पूर्व चेयरमैन सत्यवृत आर्य से पैर छूकर आर्शीवाद लि‍या। कांग्रेस के उम्‍मीदवार साहिल ने भी रमेश खींची व संजय गीजगड़ि‍या से पैर छूकर आर्शीवाद लि‍या।

किशनगढ़बास : तीन ने भरा नामांकन
नपा अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को भाजपा की तारामणि सिंघल, चुनाव हारी कांग्रेस की हेमलता भारती व निर्दलीय पार्षद ममता बसवाल ने नपा कार्यालय में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। किशनगढ़बास नपा में अध्यक्ष पद सामान्य वर्ग महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। नपा चुनाव में 25 में से 10 वार्डों में भाजपा, 6 वार्डों में कांग्रेस व 9 वार्डों में निर्दलीय जीते हैं। 9 निर्दलीयों में से 6 भाजपा व 3 कांग्रेस के खेमे में है।

वार्ड 6 से कांग्रेस की हेमलता भारती अपने पति दौलत भारती, पार्षद उमेश यादव के साथ सबसे पहले नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए नपा पहुंची और निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकुट सिंह को अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर नामांकन जमा कराया। वार्ड 23 से चुनाव जीती भाजपा की तारामणि सिंघल अपने पति सतीश सिंघल, भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी सोहनलाल सुलानिया, राजेश बटवाड़ा के साथ नामांकन दाखिल कराने के लिए पहुंची। वहीं, वार्ड 16 से निर्दलीय चुनाव जीती ममता बसवाल अपने पति संदीप पाटिल के साथ नामांकन दाखिल कराने पहुंची।
राजगढ़ : दो नामांकन पत्र हुए दाखिल
नगरपालिका में 20 दिसंबर को होने वाले पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को दो नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी केशव मीणा ने बताया कि दोपहर 3 बजे तक भाजपा से सतीश दुहारिया व निर्दलीय राजेंद्र चेयरवाल का नामांकन प्राप्त हुआ। इस दौरान रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने वार्ड 33 से विजयी प्रत्याशी दुहारिया को पार्षद की शपथ दिलाई व प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।

इस मौके पर भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर जिलाध्यक्ष संजय नरुका ने बताया कि हमने सभी नव निर्वाचित पार्षदों व आमजन की राय पर सतीश दुहारिया को प्रत्याशी के रूप में उतारा है। इधर, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र चेयरवाल ने भाजपा पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा की भाजपा ने बार्गेनिग व कैंपेनिंग के साथ धन बल के आधार पर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। उन्होंने बीजेपी के नेता का नाम नही बताते आरोप लगाते कहा कि विश्वास देकर विश्वासघात किया व पैसे लेकर सारा खेल रचा है। इन सबकी उनके पास वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग है।
बहराेड़ : 2 प्रत्याशियों ने 3 नामांकन भरे
नगर पालिका में चेयरमैन पद को लेकर मंगलवार को दो प्रत्याशियों ने तीन नामांकन फार्म भरे। पूर्व चेयरमैन सीताराम यादव ने एक कांग्रेस व दूसरा निर्दलीय का नामांकन भरा। कांग्रेस की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़कर वार्ड 2 से पार्षद बने प्रदीप यादव ने कांग्रेस का दामन छोड़कर भाजपा का हाथ थाम लिया। उन्होंने भाजपा के टिकट पर नामांकन दाखिल कर चेयरमैन पद के लिए दावेदारी जताई है।

बुधवार को स्क्रूटनी होगी तथा गुरुवार को नाम वापसी होगी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी संतोष कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि नाम वापिस नहीं होने पर चुनाव करवाया जाएगा। कांग्रेस के टिकट पर नामांकन भरने के दौरान सीताराम यादव के साथ विधायक बलजीत यादव पहुंचे।

वहीं, भाजपा के प्रत्याशी प्रदीप यादव के साथ चुनाव प्रभारी फिरोज खान एवं भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष संजय यादव के साथ रहे। कांग्रेस की टिकट पर पिछली बार प्रदीप यादव ने वार्ड 2 एवं उसकी पत्नी सुमन यादव ने वार्ड 9 से चुनाव लड़ा और दोनों पार्षद बने। इस बार वार्ड 2 से प्रदीप यादव ने कांग्रेस की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा और जीते।

खैरथल : नपा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 6 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराए, ओमप्रकाश राेघा कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल

खैरथल नपा में चेयरमैन पद के लिए 6 नामांकन फार्म भरने से राजनीति समीकरण बदल रहे है। भाजपा से हारे हुए प्रत्याशी हरीश राेघा व पार्षद सुमित राेघा, कांग्रेस से हारे हुए आजाद चाैधरी व पार्षद विक्रम चाैधरी और ओमप्रकाश राेघा व निर्दलीय के रूप में भाजपा पार्षद विनाेद कुमार वलेचा ने मंगलवार को नपा चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए।

निर्दलीय पार्षद ओमप्रकाश राेघा द्वारा कांग्रेस से नामांकन भरने पर राजनीति कयास लगाए जा रहे है कि आखिर बाेर्ड बनाने में कांग्रेस या भाजपा पार्टी सफल हाेगी। इधर, कांग्रेस से बगावत कर रहे अशाेक डाटा ने कहा कि वाे भाजपा काे समर्थन देंगे। डाटा ने दावा किया कि उनके पास पांच पार्षद है। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष याेगेश मिश्रा, विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया व नगर परिषद अलवर सभापति बीना गुप्ता ने भी डाटा से समझाइश की, लेकिन वो अपने फैसले पर अडिग रहे।

जिसके कारण खैरथल में भाजपा का बाेर्ड बनने के संकेत नजर आ रहे है। वहीं, कांग्रेस अपना बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए आश्वस्त है। नगर पालिका चुनाव में खैरथल के वार्ड नंबर 29 से निर्दलीय चुनाव जीत कर आए पूर्व प्रधान ओमप्रकाश राेघा कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा ने मंगलवार को ओमप्रकाश रोघा को कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई।

इस दौरान वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता शिवचरण गुप्ता, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मुकेश अग्रवाल व फतेह मोहम्मद सहित अन्य कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामसिंह राजावत ने बताया कि बुधवार काे नामांकनाें की जांच की जाएगी। गुरुवार काे तीन बजे तक नामांकन वापसी का समय रहेगा। इसके बाद प्रत्याशियों काे चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित किए जाएंगे। 20 दिसम्बर काे मतदान होगा।
5 पार्षदाें ने शपथ ली

मंगलवार काे पांच नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदाें ने शपथ ली। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे सुमित राेघा, विनाेद कुमार, हरविंद्र यादव, विक्रम चाैधरी व कृष्णा देवी ने पार्षद पद की शपथ ली। इन्हें निर्वाचन प्रमाण-पत्र दिए गए हैं।

