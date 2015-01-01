पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट:रामगढ़ नपा के मामले मेंं कोर्ट ने अब दी जनवरी की तारीख

रामगढ़5 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ नगरपालिका के गठन की अधिसूचना के खिलाफ लगाई गई याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने दस सप्ताह बाद सुनवाई के आदेश दिए हैं। रामगढ़ ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने यह याचिका लगाई थी। जनप्रतिनिधि पंचायत का कार्यकाल जारी रहते नगरपालिका बनाए जाने का विरोध कर रहे हैं।

इसी याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने नगरपालिका गठन पर स्थगन आदेश दे रखा है। इससे ग्राम पंचायत व नपा का कामकाज नही हो रहा है। दो विभागों की खींचतान में फंसे रामगढ़ कस्बा वासियों को गंदगी से जल्द राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है।

विदित हो कि पालिका की अधिसूचना के बाद कस्बा ग्राम पंचायत की पहले ही आईडी बंद कर दी गई। इसके बाद कार्यभार संभाल चुके पालिका अधिकारी ने पंचायत का बैंक खाता तो बंद करवा दिया।लेकिन बजट का अभाव बताकर सफाई की व्यवस्था को राम भरोसे छोड़ दिया। अब हालात यह है कि कस्बा ग्राम पंचायत सहित पांच पंचायतों में पालिका व पंचायत में से कोई भी संस्था कार्यरत नहीं है।
सरपंच शकुंतला सैनी बोलीं, अधिसूचना पर रोक
कस्बा सरपंच शकुंतला सैनी ने न्यायालय द्वारा जनवरी तक राहत नहीं मिलने के सवाल पर कहा कि न्यायालय ने सरकार द्वारा पालिका की अधिसूचना को ही स्टे कर दिया था। बावजूद इसके अधिकारी हठधर्मिता अपना कर पंचायत व सरपंच को नियम विरुद्ध व असंवैधानिक तरीके से कार्य नहीं करने दे रहे हैं।

सरपंच के अनुसार पंचायत समिति अधिकारी से लेकर जिला कलेक्टर को लिखित प्रार्थना पत्र दिया गया था। उसके बावजूद कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया। जबकि इसी तरह के मामले में अधिसूचना पर रोक के बाद धौलपुर जिला कलेक्टर ने ग्राम पंचायत को सभी कार्य करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए थे।

