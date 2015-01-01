पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार पर बरसीं खुशियां:होपसर्कस व घंटाघर पर भीड़ इतनी रही कि पैर रखने को जगह नहीं बची, कई बार लगा जाम

अलवर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली के त्योहार को अब चंद दिन ही बचे हैं। ऐसे में शहर के बाजारों में भीड़ पहले से ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। मंगलवार काे हाेपसर्कस व घंटाघर बाजार में सुबह से शाम तक लोगों की आवाजाही रही। कई बार तो यह स्थिति आई कि पैर रखने को जगह नहीं बची। अच्छी ग्राहकी को देख व्यापारी भी उत्साहित हैं। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण पहले ऐसा लग रहा था कि त्योहार पर कारोबार पर असर पड़ेगा, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। लोग पूरे उत्साह के साथ खरीदारी करने बाजारों में पहुंच रहे हैं। हालांकि भीड़ की वजह से बार-बार जाम लगने से आमजन के साथ व्यापारियों को परेशानी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें