पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:निरीक्षण का दिन निर्धािरत था, फिर भी 14 कर्मी ऑफिस से नदारद मिले, सभी को नोटिस जारी किए

अलवर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर जिलेभर में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया

संभागीय आयुक्त समित शर्मा के निर्देशानुसार जिलेभर में एसडीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान टहला सीएचसी में आठ कार्मिक अनुपस्थि मिले। वहीं, मालाखेड़ा सीएचसी में 2 व बिजलीघर में 4 कर्मचारी नदारद मिले। लक्ष्मणगढ़ के बिजली निगम कार्यालय में अव्यवस्थाएं मिलने पर सहायक अभियंता शिवराम शर्मा को और बानसूर में पटवारी हल्का हाजीपुर को लापरवाही बरतने पर नोटिस जारी किया गया।
राजगढ़ : संभागीय आयुक्त समित शर्मा के निर्देशानुसार एसडीएम केशव कुमार मीना ने बुधवार को टहला में सीएचसी, पंचायत भवन, तहसील व सहायक अभियंता विद्युत कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान टहला सीएचसी पर आठ कार्मिक अनुपस्थित मिले। सभी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने का निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

एसडीएम ने प्रभारी अधिकारी को अस्पताल में ओपीडी का समय गेट के बाहर लिखने व प्रत्येक कार्मिक का नाम पदनाम ऑफिस में उसके द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्य, मोबाइल नंबर ऑफिस के मुख्य द्वार पर लिखवा के लिए निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने पंचायत भवन, तहसील व सहायक अभियंता विद्युत कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। सभी कार्मिकों को पहचान पत्र पहनने एवं सरकारी योजना को उनकी मूल भावना अनुसार क्रिया करने के लिए निर्देशित किया।
किशनगढ़बास : एसडीएम मुकुट सिंह ने कस्बे के नगर पालिका कार्यालय, पशु चिकित्सालय, कृषि कार्यालय, स्कूल व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम ने सभी कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि समय पर कार्यालय पहुंचे एवं आमजन को सरकार की योजनाओं की जानकारी दे। एसडीएम ने अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को अपने काम के प्रति लापरवाही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए।
बानसूर : एसडीएम राकेश मीणा ने बुधवार को बानसूर ब्लॉक के कई राजकीय कार्यालयों, संस्थाओं व विद्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम ने पटवारी हल्का हाजीपुर द्वारा पटवारी घर में राजस्व रिकार्ड नहीं रखने और पटवारी घर पर नहीं बैठने पर कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। एसडीएम ने स्वामी विवेकानंद मॉडल स्कूल गुंता का निरीक्षण कर संस्था प्रधान को साफ-सफाई करवाने निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान एसडीएम ने राजकीय सेवा केंद्र ग्राम पंचायत हरसोरा, बामनवास, हाजीपुर, सहायक कृषि अधिकारी कार्यालय ग्राम हरसोरा एवं ग्राम पंचायत बामनवास में मनरेगा कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों व पटवारियों को कार्यालय में आवागमन पंजिका का संधारण करने और कार्यालय की दीवार पर कर्मचारी का नाम मिलने का समय व आवश्यक जानकारी अंकित करने के निर्देश दिए।
रैणी : एसडीएम स्नेहलता हारीत ने सीएचसी रैणी, सहायक अभियंता विद्युत, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय, राजकीय आईटीआई राजकीय सीनियर स्कूल परबैणी का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम ने निरीक्षण के दौरान पाई गई कमियों को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए। रैणी तृतीय आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की दयनीय हालत को देखकर अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई। साथ ही अलवर एसीएम रेणू मीणा ने रैणी के तहसील कार्यालय, पंचायत समिति कार्यालय, सीनियर स्कूल का निरीक्षण कर पाई गई कमियों को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।
थानागाजी : कार्यवाहक एसडीएम रेखा गुर्जर ने थानागाजी नगरपालिका, पंचायत समिति, सांख्यिकी व सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान तहसीलदार अक्षय चेयरवाल, कमल राम मीणा, नायब तहसीलदार अनिल शर्मा, चेतन शर्मा, चंद्रकांत शर्मा आदि माैजूद रहे।
पिनान: संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर में बुधवार को रैणी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के अधिकारियों ने कस्बे के राजकीय कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार मांगेलाल मीणा ने कस्बे के 33केवी जीएसएस पर समय सारणी व 132केवी जीएसएस कार्यालय पर नाम नहीं लिखे होने पर नाराजगी जताई तथा बिजली अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में निर्देश दिए। वहीं ग्राम पंचायत, कृषि पर्यवेक्षक कार्यालय व पशु चिकित्सालय का औचक निरीक्षण कर दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई।

इसके अलावा रैणी सीबी ईओ प्रभु दत्त मिश्रा ने कस्बे के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, बालिका माध्यमिक विद्यालय, कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका आवासीय विद्यालय प्रथम, राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय धर्मपुरी का निरीक्षण कर स्माइल 2 कार्यक्रम, ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन विद्यार्थियों को दिए जा रहे गृह कार्य की जानकारी जुटाकर इस कार्यक्रम से अधिक से अधिक विद्यार्थियों को जोड़ने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान डॉ. दीपेंद्र नैनावद व संगीता नागर ने कस्बे के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

बीसीएमओ ने किया बानसूर के पीएचसी व उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का निरीक्षण

संभागीय आयुक्त संभाग जयपुर व जिला कलेक्टर अलवर के आदेशानुसार बीसीएमओ डॉ. मनोज यादव ने बुधवार काे बानसूर खंड के सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों व उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। बीसीएमओ ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा भिजवाए गए प्रपत्र के अनुसार प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गुंता, हाजीपुर, हमीरपुर,नीमूचाना व कराना और उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कटारिया का बास व भूपसेड़ा आदि निरीक्षण किया गया।

इस दौरान परिवार नियोजन, नसबंदी, व अंतरा सेवाओं का सत्यापन किया। साथ ही टीकाकरण, गर्भवती महिलाओं की एएनसी जांच, संस्थागत प्रसव, जननी सुरक्षा योजना, राजश्री प्रथम किस्त एवं द्वितीय किस्त के लाभार्थियों की जानकारी ली गई।

मलेरिया, डेंगू व स्क्रब टाइफस की रोकथाम की प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। इस दाैरान सभी चिकित्सा अधिकारियों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को राज्य सरकार की मंशा के अनुरूप आमजन को सुलभ चिकित्सा सुविधा देने के लिए पाबंद किया।
सीएचसी में 2 व बिजलीघर में 4 कर्मचारी नदारद मिले

संभागीय आयुक्त व अलवर जिला कलेक्टर के निर्देशानुसार एसडीएम अनुराग हरित ने बुधवार को मालाखेड़ा उपखंड के सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मालाखेड़ा सीएचसी में 2 व बिजली बोर्ड में 4 कर्मचारी अनुपस्थित मिले। एसडीएम ने हल्दीना व बीजवाड़ नरूका में जन आधार कार्ड वितरण की गति तेज करने के लिए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, सरपंच व ई-मित्र संचालक को निर्देशित किया। एसडीएम ने कलसाड़ा व मालाखेड़ा में मनरेगा कार्यों का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार खेमचंद सैनी सहित कई अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

बिजली निगम के सहायक अभियंता को नोटिस जारी

एसडीएम लाखन सिंह गुर्जर ने बिजली निगम, आबकारी थाना व सीएचसी का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान बिजली निगम कार्यालय में मिली अव्यवस्थाओं पर सहायक अभियंता शिवराम शर्मा को नोटिस जारी किया गया । इसके साथ रेफरल अस्पताल व आबकारी थाने में निरीक्षण के दौरान सफाई व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए। उधर दूसरी ओर विकास अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा ने बुधवार को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, सरकारी स्कूलों व ब्लॉक सांख्यिकी कार्यालय के साथ-साथ मनरेगा कार्यों का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें