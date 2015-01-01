पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:शादी में गए युवक का शव कुएं में मिला, परिजनों ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया

लक्ष्मणगढ़/ अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • गत वर्ष आरोपियों के परिवार के 3 लोगों की फायरिंग में मौत हुई थी

समीप के गांव खोहरा में केरवावाल निवासी एक युवक का शव शुक्रवार सुबह कुएं में पड़ा मिला। मृतक रिश्तेदारी में हुई शादी में शामिल होने आया था। परिजनों ने आपसी रंजिश के चलते हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए नामजद आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाना प्रभारी मानसिंह यादव ने बताया कि केरवावाल निवासी महेश (30) उर्फ लाला पुत्र गीलाराम ग्राम खोहरा में शादी में आया हुआ था।

शुक्रवार को उसका शव शादी वाले घर के पास कुएं में पड़ा मिला। उसे अलवर के सामान्य अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां डाक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक महेश की खाद बीज की दुकान थी। उसके बड़े भाई मुकेश यादव ने बताया कि 10 दिसंबर काे रिश्तेदार ग्राम माधाेबास निवासी साेनू की शादी थी। साेनू की बारात ग्राम माधाेबास से ग्राम खाेहरा मलावली गई थी।

महेश भी बारात में गया था लेकिन वह रात काे घर नहीं लौटा। शुक्रवार तड़के 5.30 बजे किसी परिचित ने माेबाइल पर सूचना दी कि महेश का शव खाेहरा मलावली में कुएं पड़ा मिला है। परिजनों ने गांव पहुंच महेश काे कुएं से बाहर निकाला। डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
जमीन की रंजिश के चलते हत्या का आरोप

मुकेश ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि गांव के रामस्वरूप, अमर सिंह आदि से जमीनी विवाद काे लेकर उनकी पुरानी रंजिश चली आ रही है। गत वर्ष 10 मार्च काे भी उनके साथ परिवार का झगड़ा हुअा था। तब फायरिंग में रामस्वरूप, अमरसिंह पक्ष के तीन लाेग मारे गए थे।

इसी के चलते महेश की हत्या की गई है। इन लोगों को पता था कि महेश शादी में खाेहरा मलावली गांव में आया हुआ है। वहीं मौका पाकर आरोपियों ने वारदार कर डाली। मुकेश यादव ने बताया कि उसके भाई महेश की 8 साल पहले महेश की शादी हुई थी। महेश के दाे बेटी और एक बेटा है। बड़ी बेटी 6 साल की उससे छाेटी बेटी 4 साल की और बेटा 2 साल का है।

