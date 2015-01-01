पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार:दिवाली पर फूल व बुके की डिमांड बढ़ी

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानदार बोले-अभी हम ऑर्डर ले रहे हैं, इसके बाद दिल्ली जाकर फूल खरीदकर लाएंगे

शहर में दीपावली की सजावट के लिए कई तरह के फूल मंगाए गए हैं। इनमें देशी और विदेशी फूल भी शामिल हैं। व्यापारी इन्हें दिल्ली के बाजार से लाए हैं। इनमें काेलकाता, उतराखंड से लेकर आस्ट्रेलिया तक के फूल शामिल हैं। लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए कमल के फूल भी मंगवाए गए हैं। जिले में पैदा हाेने वाले गेंदा व गुलाब के फूलाें से भी अलवर सहित देश के विभिन्न स्थानाें पर पूजन व सजावट की जाएगी।

काेराेना के कारण इस बार फूल कम मात्रा में मंगाए जा रहे हैं। शहर में 30 से अधिक दुकानें हैं, जिनमें फूलाें का व्यवसाय होता है। दुकानदाराें का कहना है कि फूलाें का काम दिवाली से तीन दिन पहले ही शुरू हाे जाता है। फिलहाल अाम दिनाें जैसा ही काराेबार है। राेजाना 40 से 50 हजार रुपए की बिक्री हाे रही है। अभी हम ऑर्डर ले रहे हैं, इसके बाद दिल्ली जाकर फूल खरीदकर लाएंगे।

शहर में 75 रुपए से लेकर 5 हजार रुपए तक के बुके उपलब्ध हैं। इनकी कीमत फूलाें की वैरायटी पर निर्भर करती है। आम दिनाें में 75 से 1000 रुपए तक की कीमत के बुके तैयार किए जाते हैं। लोग अभी से एडवांस बुकिंग करा रहे हैं। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि शहर में सजावटी फूलाें व असली फूलाें का काराेबार अलग-अलग है। सजावटी या बनावटी फूलाें का बाजार 30 प्रतिशत ही रहता है जबकि असली फूलाें का बाजार 70 प्रतिशत रहता है।

फूल एवं बुके के व्यवयायी चुन्नी लाल सैनी ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण इस बार कम मात्रा में फूल मंगाए हैं। पहले दिवाली पर एक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक के फूल एक दुकानदार मंगाता था, इस बार 75 हजार के ही फूल मंगा रहा है। बिक्री 12 नवंबर से शुरू हाेगी। फूलाें के व्यवसायी घनश्याम सैनी का कहना है कि अभी हम ऑर्डर ले रहे हैं।

इसके बाद दिल्ली जाकर फूल खरीदकर लाएंगे। काेराेना के कारण व्यापारी कम मात्रा में फूल मंगा रहे हैं। फिर भी सीजन काे देखते हुए व्यापारियाें में उत्साह है। गुलदाउदी भी मंगाई जा रही है। एक अन्य व्यवसायी माेहन सैनी ने बताया कि फिलहाल आम दिनाें जैसी बिक्री है। दिवाली पर बिक्री अधिक हाेगी। मंडी में गेंदा व गुलाब के फूलों की कीमताें में तेजी आ सकती है।

