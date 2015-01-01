पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली विभाग:चार महीने में जिले में रिकार्ड 19.56 कराेड़ यूनिट बिजली की खपत बढ़ी

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • लाॅकडाउन के बाद बिजली खपत बढ़ी, 4 माह में 266 कराेड़ यूनिट खर्च

काेराेना महामारी के दाैर में जिले में अगस्त से नवम्बर माह के बीच रिकार्ड बिजली खपत बढ़ी है। इन चार महीनाें में पिछले साल की तुलना में 19.56 कराेड़ यूनिट बिजली ज्यादा काम ली गई है। जिसके कई कारण हाे सकते हैं। इस बार बारिश भी कम हुई औैर जिले में प्याज, आलू सहित कई अन्य फसलाें का रकबा बढ़ा है। जिनमें सिंचाई की ज्यादा जरूरत हाेती है। जयपुर डिस्काॅम के रिकार्ड के अनुसार जिले में पिछले साल अगस्त माह में इस बार 5.44 कराेड़ यूनिट बिजली ज्यादा खपी है। इसी तरह सितंबर में 88 लाख, अक्टूबर 3.51 कराेड़, नवंबर में 9.23 कराेड़ यूनिट बिजली की खपत अधिक हुई। पिछले साल 2019 में अगस्त महीने में बिजली की खपत 65.01 कराेड़ यूनिट, सितंबर में 59.22 कराेड़, अक्टूबर में 64.77 कराेड़ व नवंबर में 58.17 कराेड़ रही। जबकि 2020 में अगस्त माह में 70.45 कराेड़, सितंबर में 60 कराेड़, अक्टूबर में 68.28 कराेड़ औैर नवंबर में 68 कराेड़ यूनिट बिजली खपत बढ़ गई। जयपुर डिस्काॅम के एसई राजसिंह यादव ने बताया कि इस साल कृषि उपभाेक्ताओ की संख्या ताे ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ी लेकिन, बिजली खपत काफी ज्यादा हुई है। इस साल लाॅक डाउन के दाैरान अप्रैल, मई, जून व जुलाई में खपत कम रही लेकिन अगस्त के बाद बिजली का उपयाेग बढ़ गया। चार माह में 266 कराेड़ यूनिट की खपत: इस साल अगस्त से नवम्बर माह के बीच में जिले में 266 कराेड़ बिजली की खपत हुई। जबकि पिछले साल इन्ही चार महीनाें में जिले में 247 कराेड़ बिजली खपत थी।

