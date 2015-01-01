पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलवर में मौत का झपट्‌टा:बिजली का तार टूटकर व्यक्ति पर गिरा, पास ही बोरवेल मशीन से ऑपरेटर भी उतरा; दोनों की करंट से दर्दनाक मौत

खेड़लीएक घंटा पहले
खेड़ली। बोरवेल मशीन के टकराने से गिरा विद्युत पोल और तार।
  • अलवर जिले के खेड़ली सय्यद गांव की घटना

अलवर जिले के खेड़ली सय्यद गांव में रविवार को करंट लगने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। बिजली का तार टूट कर नीचे खड़े एक व्यक्ति पर जा गिरा जिससे उसने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं पास ही बोरवेल मशीन में बैठा ऑपरेटर जैसे ही गाड़ी से उतरा उसकी भी वहां फैले करंट लगने से मौत हो गई।

अलवर के एमआईए थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि खेड़ली सय्यद गांव में बोरवेल करने वाली मशीन का हिस्सा विद्युत लाइन से टकरा गया। विद्युत लाइन का तार टूट कर जमीन पर गिरा जिससे वहीं पास में खड़े 35 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

बोरवेल मशीन में बैठा व्यक्ति को भी उतरते ही लगा करंट
इस घटना के दौरान बोरवेल मशीन के अंदर बैठा मालाखेड़ा निवासी ऑपरेटर गाड़ी से उतरा और जमीन पर पैर रखते ही करंट लगने से उसकी भी मौत हो गई। मशीन के अंदर जब तक वह बैठा रहा तब तक अर्थिंग नहीं बनी लेकिन जैसे ही जमीन पर पैर रखा, अर्थिंग बनी और करंट से उसकी भी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर दोनों शव उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिए।

