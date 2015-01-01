पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • The Families Of Agarwal Community Who Came From Badher Village Of Malakheda Had Settled Badhaniya Padi, The Establishment Of Baldau Ji Temple In The Year 1811

धर्म:मालाखेड़ा के बढ़ेर गांव से आए अग्रवाल समाज के परिवाराें ने बसाई थी बढ़ेरिया पाड़ी, वर्ष 1811 में की थी बलदाऊ जी मंदिर की स्थापना

अलवर2 दिन पहले
कई साल पहले मालाखेड़ा क्षेत्र के बढ़ेर गांव से आए कुछ परिवाराें ने अलवर के मुंशी बाजार के पास बसेरा किया था। इसी वजह से इस स्थान को बढ़ेरिया पाड़ी कहा जाने लगा। इन परिवाराें में सभी अग्रवाल समाज के लाेग थे। इन लाेगाें ने बाद में अपने कुल देवता भगवान कृष्ण के बड़े भाई बलदाऊ जी के मंदिर की साल 1811 में स्थापना कराई। करीब 209 साल हाे गए हैं इस मंदिर की स्थापना हुए। इस बीच मंदिर का जीर्णाेद्धार भी हुअा, लेकिन बलदाऊ जी की प्रतिमा वही प्राचीन है। मंदिर के शिवालय में भी वहीं मूर्तियां हैं, जाे स्थापना के समय थीं।

उस समय सामाजिक स्तर पर इसे पंच माेहल्ला अग्रवालन कहा जाता था। शहर के अग्रवाल समाज की गतिविधियां यहीं से संचालित हाेती थीं। इस माेहल्ले में रहने वाले बढ़ेर के निवासियाें ने अब शहर में कई स्थानाें पर घर बना लिए हैं, लेकिन अन्नकूट महोत्सव व बलदाऊ छठ के मौके पर वे आज भी यहां आकर सामूहिक रूप से पूजा-अर्चना करते हैं। कई परिवार शहर से बाहर के भी यहां आते हैं। घराें में मांगलिक कार्य हाेने पर भी इस समाज के लोग यहां पूजा करने आते हैं।

मंदिर समिति से जुड़े रमेश सिंघल बताते हैं कि मंदिर की स्थापना के बाद इसी के पास 1815 में शहर के अग्रवाल समाज के लाेगाें ने मिलकर अग्रवाल धर्मशाला व कुएं का निर्माण कराया। इसी दौरान अग्रवाल समाज पंचायत संगठन भी बना। त्याेहाराें के अवसर पर यहां अग्रवाल समाज के लाेग एकत्रित हाेने लगे। मंदिर में अग्रवाल समाज के सामाजिक निर्णय हाेने लगे। बढ़ेरिया पाड़ी और शहर के विभिन्न स्थानाें पर बसे समाज के लाेगाें के विवाह समाराेह बढ़ेरिया पाड़ी स्थित धर्मशाला में हाेते थे।

इस मंदिर में कुछ सुधार कार्य 2019 तक कराया गया। इससे पहले भी मंदिर में कुछ मूर्तियाें की स्थापना कराई गई। हालांकि अब धर्मशाला का उपयाेग बहुत कम हाेता है। कुआं भी बंद कर दिया गया है। मंदिर ट्रस्ट से जुड़े विष्णु दत्त अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 1970 में बढ़ेरिया पाड़ी मोहल्ला अग्रवाल समाज के मंदिर व धर्मशाला के रूप में देखा जाना लगा। इस समाज के वर्तमान अध्यक्ष जगदीश सिंघल हैं। संगठन में पवन अग्रवाल भी शामिल हैं।

