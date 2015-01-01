पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • The Government Is Not Even Understanding The Pain Of The Obstetricians, The Road Is So Bad That 11 Hundred Maternity Is Not Coming Every Year.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गर्भवतियों का दर्द तो समझो सरकार:खराब रोड के कारण सरकारी अस्पताल नहीं जा पातीं, दूसरे इलाके में प्राइवेट अस्पताल वाले लेते हैं डिलेवरी के 15 हजार रुपए

अलवर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बर्डोद शाहजहांपुर रोड का हाल।
  • बर्डोद-शाहजहांपुर का करीब 15 किमी रोड बदहाल
  • बीच में है मुण्डावर विधायक मंजीत चौधरी का गांव जाट बहरोड़

जिले में इस समय बर्डोद-शाहजहांपुर रोड को सबसे बदहाल कहा जा सकता है। इसकी पुष्टि बर्डोद का सरकारी अस्पताल करता है। इस रोड की बदहाली ने गर्भवतियों को अस्पताल आने से रोक दिया है। गड्‌ढों में दुर्घटना के डर के कारण करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक गांवों की महिलाओं को प्रसव के लिए बर्डोद की बजाय अब नीरामणा ले जाना पड़ता है।

अगर यह रोड अच्छी हो तो बच्चों का जन्म मुफ्त में बर्डोद के सरकारी अस्पताल में हो सकता है, लेकिन खराब रोड के कारण लोग गर्भवतियों नीरामणा इलाके में ले जाते हैं, जहां के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में डिलेवरी का खर्च 10 से 15 हजार रुपए तक आता है। पांच साल में सरकारी अस्पताल में लाए जाने वाली गर्भवतियों की संख्या 2000 से घटकर 600 हो गई है। लोगों का कहना है कि अगर बीच सड़क में कोई दिक्कत हो गई तो क्या करेंगे, इसलिए हम इस रोड पर गर्भवतियों को नहीं ले जाते हैं।

सरकारी अस्पताल में डिलेवरी मुफ्त तो होती ही है साथ में 1400 रुपए की सरकारी सहायता व कई योजनाओं का लाभ भी मिलता है। रोड की बदहाली के कारण बर्डोद के सरकारी अस्पताल में हर साल करीब 1 हजार से 11 सौ प्रसव कम होने लगे हैं। रोड का मामला सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता दीपेन्द्र आर्य के जरिए लोक अदालत भी पहुंचा है। लोक अदालत ने सड़क बनाने के आदेश भी दिए, लेकिन जिम्मेदारों के सिर पर जूं तक नहीं रेंगी है।

इस रोड से गर्भवती को अस्पताल कैसे ले जाएं लोग।
इस रोड से गर्भवती को अस्पताल कैसे ले जाएं लोग।

मौत से भी नहीं जाग रहा प्रशासन
यह रोड इतना टूटा है कि रोजाना दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। ऐसे गांव भी हैं जहां के कई लोगों की मौत का कारण यह खराब सड़क रही है। जब लगातार हादसे बढ़ने लगे तो लोगों ने इस रोड से आवाजाही कम कर दी, जबकि इस रोड पर ही विधायक मंजीत चौधरी का गांव जाट बहरोड़ है। उनके गांव की महिलाओं को भी प्रसव के लिए अब बर्डोद की बजाय नीरामणा जाना पड़ता है। इसी अस्पताल में 2014-15 में 2 हजार 97 महिलाओं के प्रसव हुए। वहीं 2019-20 में संख्या 860 रह गई। 2018-19 में भी केवल एक हजार 182 प्रसव हो सके।

बर्डोद से शाहजहांपुर रोड की कहानी
यह करीब 15 किमी की रोड है। जिसे एनसीआरपीबी की ओर से बनाना मंजूर हुआ। 22 नवम्बर 2017 को 25.74 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुए। जिसमें से 17.8 करोड़ रुपए एनसीआरपीबी की ओर से ऋण के रूप में एवं शेष 8.66 करोड़ रुपए सरकार से स्वीकृत हुए। इसके बाद रोड बनाने का कार्यादेश 21 दिसम्बर 2017 को मैसर्स कृष्णा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को दे दिया। संवदेक को 30 मार्च 2019 तक कार्य पूरा करना था। जब ठेकेदार को पैसा नहीं मिला तो थोड़ा बहुत काम करने के बाद उसने काम बंद कर दिया।

पहले इन गांवाें के मरीज अधिक आते थे मरीज

मुण्डावर के खोहरी, भुनगड़ा अहीर, जाट बहरोड़, सानोली, मोलवास, जालावास, मनेठी, करनीकोट, मुण्डनवाडा कला, मुण्डनवाड़ा खुर्द, हुलमाना कलां सहित आसपास के कई गांवों के सबसे अधिक मरीज सीएचसी बर्डोद में आते रहे हैं। इन गांवों की अधिकतर महिलाओं के प्रसव इसी अस्पताल में होते थे, लेकिन करीब पांच साल से रोड के हालात बदतर होने के कारण अधिकतर गांवों के मरीज शाहजहांपुर से होते हुए नीमराणा जाने लग गए।​​

बीच-बीच में रोड के साइड में ऐसी बदहाली।
बीच-बीच में रोड के साइड में ऐसी बदहाली।

इस गति से घटते गए प्रसव

सालप्रसव संख्या
2014-152097
2015-161880
2016-171463
2017-181328
2018-191182
2019-20860
2020 से अब तक619

मुख्यमंत्री से भी मिला हूं

इस सड़क के निर्माण को लेकर मैं एक दिन पहले ही मुख्यमंत्री से भी मिला हूं। मुख्यमंत्री ने जल्दी रोड बनाने काे आश्वस्त किया है। यह सही है कि रोड खराब होने के कारण इधर से गर्भवतियों को लाना बहुत कम कर दिया है। मैंने ठेकेदार से भी बात की है। उसका कहना है कि भुगतान अटका है। इस कारण रोड नहीं बन रहा है।

मंजीत चौधरी, विधायक, मुण्डावर

सही में बड़ा कारण
यह एक बड़ा कारण हो सकता है। पूरा रोड टूटा होने के कारण परिजन यह सोचते हैं कि रास्ते में कोई दिक्कत हो गई तो मुश्किल हो सकती है। प्रसव कम होने के दूसरे कारण भी हो सकते हैं।
डाॅ. सुरेन्द्र आर्य, प्रभारी, CHC, बर्डोद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें