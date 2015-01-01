पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:नर्सिंगकर्मी के मकान का ताला ताेड़ एक लाख रुपए और जेवर पार

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • 200 फुट राेड पर शांति नगर में दिनदहाड़े वारदात

शहर में 200 फुट राेड पर अलवर रिसोर्ट के पीछे स्थित शांति नगर में मंगलवार दोपहर 2 से शाम 5 बजे के बीच चाेर एक नर्सिंगकर्मी के सूने मकान का दिनदहाड़े ताला ताेड़कर करीब एक लाख 5 हजार रुपए नकद और साेने-चांदी के जेवरात पार कर ले गए। मकान मालिक काे वारदात का शाम करीब 5.15 बजे पता चला। वारदात की जानकारी मिलने पर पार्षद हेतराम यादव सहित काॅलाेनी के लाेग माैके पर एकत्र हा़े गए। वारदात की सूचना पुलिस काे दी।

एनईबी थाना पुलिस ने पहुंचकर लाेगाें से चाेरी के बारे में जानकारी ली लेकिन पुलिस काे अभी चाेराें का सुराग नहीं मिला है। मकान मालिक नर्सिंगकर्मी सतीश पुत्र मुंशीलाल शर्मा ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी बच्चों के साथ 3 दिन पहले मूंगसका स्थित टाइगर काॅलाेनी में अपने पीहर गई थी। वह दोपहर करीब 2 बजे घर पर खाना खाने के बाद मकान के गेट पर ताला लगाकर धन्ना का बाग स्थित अपने क्लीनिक पर चला गया।

पीछे से चाेर मकान का ताला ताेड़कर अलमारी में रखे 1 लाख रुपए नकद व गुल्लक से करीब 5 हजार रुपए के अलावा साेने की 2 चूडियां, साेने व चांदी की 2 रिंग, चांदी की एक जाेड़ी पायजेब सहित अन्य सामान पार कर ले गए।

पार्षद हेतराम यादव का कहना था कि शांति नगर में पिछले दाे सप्ताह में 3 मकानों में चाेरी की वारदात हा़े चुकी है। थानाधिकारी विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस संदिग्ध बदमाशों काे चिन्हित करने के लिए घटना स्थल व आसपास के इलाकों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

