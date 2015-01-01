पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम के साथ संक्रमण कम:जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा तो कोरोना संक्रमण के केस 50 से कम हो गए

अलवर
अलवर जिले में सर्दी तेज। तापमान तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा।
  • तापमान जितना नीचे जाने लगा उसी गति से काेराेना के मरीज भी कम होने लगे

दिसम्बर माह आधा बीतने के बाद मौसम में आए अचानक बदलाव का असर कोरोना संक्रमण पर भी साफ दिखने लगा है। जैसे-जैसे न्यूनतम तापमान कम होने लगा है वैसे-वैसे कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या भी घटने लगी है। अब जिले में नियमित रूप से 24 घण्टे में औसतन 50 से कम मरीज आने लगे हैं। जबकि नवम्बर माह के आखिरी सप्ताह तक जिले में कोराेना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 150 से अधिक रहती थी।

चिकित्सक मान रहे संक्रमण घट रहा
चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने लगा है। इसके कई कारण हो सकते हैं। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ ओपी मीणा का कहना है कि संक्रमण घटने के कई कारण हो सकते हैं। वैसे यह कहा जा सकता है कि अब जिले में तापमान कम होने के साथ संक्रमण भी कम हुआ है। बाकी कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने के कई अन्य कारण भी हो सकते हैं। आमजन में जागरूकता भी बढ़ी है। जबकि नियमित रूप से कोरोना के सैंपल की जांच पहले जितनी होती है। ऐसा नहीं है कि सैंपल की संख्या कम हो गई है।

अलर जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित कोविड ओपीडी।
अलर जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित कोविड ओपीडी।

इस गति से आ रहे कोरोना संक्रमित

16 दिसम्बर 54 15 दिसम्बर 71 14 दिसम्बर 51 13 दिसम्बर 39 12 दिसम्बर 55 11 दिसम्बर 81 10 दिसम्बर 39 9 दिसम्बर 57

किस गति से नीचे गया तापमान
17 दिसम्बर 3
16 दिसम्बर 4
15 दिसम्बर 5
14 दिसम्बर 6
13 दिसम्बर 6
12 दिसम्बर 9
11 दिसम्बर 10
10 दिसम्बर 11
9 दिसम्बर 11

अधिक लक्षण वाले मरीज आ रहे
चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि संक्रमण कम हुआ है लेकिन, अब अधिक लक्षण वाले मरीज सामने आने लगे हैं। इस कारण अस्पताल के आइसीयू में जगह नहीं हैं। कोरोना के आइसीयू हमेशा फुल रहते हैं। इस कारण आमजन को अभी ज्यादा सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। खासकर बुजुर्ग लोग और दूसरी बीमारी से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को ज्यादा सावधानी की जरूरत है।

वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

