पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • The Minor Was Shocked By The Gangrape, Was Admitted In The Hospital, After 13 Days, He Told The Situation, Case Registered

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हैवानियत:गैंगरेप से नाबालिग सदमे में आई, अस्पताल में भर्ती रही, 13 दिन बाद संभली तो आपबीती बताई, मामला दर्ज

तिजारा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में तीन युवकों ने ट्यूशन पढ़ने गई 17 वर्षीय नाबालिग को अगवा कर गैंगरेप कर डाला। उसकी वीडियो भी बना ली। इसे वायरल करने की धमकी देकर पीड़िता को गांव में छोड़ गए। अपने साथ हुई हैवानियत से युवती सदमे में आ गई। परिजन उसे तिजारा सीएचसी लेकर पहुंचे।

जहां से उसे अलवर रैफर कर दिया गया। घटना के करीब 13 दिन बाद युवती सदमे से उबरी तो परिजनों को आपबीती बताई। इसके बाद उसके पिता ने तिजारा थाने में बेटी के साथ गैंगरेप का मामला दर्ज कराया। थानाधिकारी जितेन्द्र नावरिया के अनुसार पीड़िता के पिता ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि 11 नवम्बर को सुबह 9 बजे वह अपनी 17 वर्षीय पुत्री को कस्बे के निजी विद्यालय में ट्यूशन पढ़ने छोड़ कर आया था। इसी दौरान गांव के ही नवीन पुत्र रामफूल ने उसे यह कहकर बाहर बुलाया कि तेरे पापा बुला रहे हैं। लड़की बाहर आई। बाहर कमल पुत्र लालसिंह बाइक लेकर खड़ा था।

नवीन ने पीड़िता का मुंह बंद कर बाइक पर बीच में बिठा लिया और अनजान जगह ले गए। वहीं चरत पुत्र टीकाराम भी आ गया। तीनों युवकों ने उसकी बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद कमल व चरत पीड़िता को बाइक पर बिठाकर पीड़िता के गांव के पास पेट्रोल पंप पर छोड़ गए। युवती वहां बदहवास खड़ी थी। गांव के दो लोगों ने उसे पहचाना और घर लेकर आए। पीड़िता घर पहुंचने पर भयभीत लगी। परिजनों ने पूछताछ की लेकिन वह कुछ नहीं बता पाई तो उन्होंने समझा कि बुखार हो गया है। वे उसे तिजारा अस्पताल लेकर गए। यहां से डॉक्टर ने अलवर दिखाने के लिए कहा। अगले दिन परिजन उसे अलवर लेकर गए। युवती 16 नवंबर तक अलवर अस्पताल में भर्ती रही। यहां डॉक्टर ने बताया कि लड़की सदमे में है। ठीक हो जाएगी। इसके चलते परिजन उसे घर ले आए। यहां उसने आपबीती बताई।

वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी से डरी
युवती ने अपने साथ हुई हैवानियत की जानकारी देकर बताया कि आरोपी कमल ने उसकी वीडियो बना ली है और धमकी दी है कि किसी को बताया तो इसे वायरल कर देगा। देसी कट्‌टा दिखाकर उसके पिता की हत्या करने की धमकी भी दी। पिता ने 22 नवंबर को इस संबंध में तिजारा थाने में शिकायत पेश की। पुलिस ने गैंगरेप का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें