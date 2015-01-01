पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:नपा अध्यक्ष चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू, तिजारा में एक प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा भरा

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • किशनगढ़बास में कांग्रेस व भाजपा पार्षदों ने ली शपथ

नगर पालिकाओं में पार्षदों की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद सोमवार को पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए अधिसूचना जारी हुई। पहले दिन तिजारा को छोड़ किसी नपा में नामांकन पत्र नहीं भरा गया। तिजारा में वार्ड नंबर 6 से भाकपा के टिकट पर जीते कमलेश कुमार सैनी ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में चेयरमैन पद पर दावेदारी पेश की। मंगलवार को चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन भरने का अंतिम दिन है।

दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को पेश किए जा सकेंगे। इस बीच सोमवार को किशनगढ़बास सहित कई नपा क्षेत्रों में नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों ने शपथ ग्रहण की। किशनगढ़बास में भाजपा के 10 और 6 निर्दलीय पार्षद कई वाहनों में बैठकर एकसाथ शपथ लेने पहुंचे। रविवार को सीधे ही बाड़ाबंदी में जाने से इनकी शपथ नहीं हो पाई थी।

सोमवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे सभी उपखंड कार्यालय पहुंचे। करीब 11 बजे भाजपा रणनीतिकार 4 निर्दलीय पार्षदों को अपने साथ को वाहनों में लेकर आए और शपथ ग्रहण कराई। इसके आधे घंटे बाद के भाजपा भी आए। सभी ने एक साथ शपथ ली। इस दौरान कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रही। शपथ के तुरंत बाद पार्षद गाडियों में बैठकर रवाना हो गए। इसके कुछ देर बाद कांग्रेस के 6 पार्षद 3 निर्दलीयों के साथ पहुंचे और शपथ लेकर वापस लौटे।

