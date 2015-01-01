पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  • The Problem Of Stray Animals In The City Has Not Gone Away, Many People Have Been Defeated, But The Eyes Of The Officers Have Not Opened.

लापरवाही:शहर में आवारा पशुओं की समस्या दूर नहीं हुई, कई लोगों की माैत भी हाे चुकी, लेकिन अफसरों की आंखें नहीं खुली

अलवर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर. शहर की सड़कों पर इस तरह से खड़े रहते हैं आवारा पशु, जिनसे होते हैं हादसे। मनु मार्ग का दृश्य।
  • शहर की सरकार का एक साल
  • एक साल में 1055 आवारा पशु पकड़े फिर भी समस्या कम नहीं हुई, सड़काें पर लगता है जाम

शहर में आवारा पशुओं की बड़ी समस्या है। यह पिछले कई साल से चल रही है। एक साल पहले नगर परिषद में नया बाेर्ड गठित हाेने पर लाेगाें में इस समस्या के समाधान की उम्मीद जागी। बाेर्ड का एक साल पूरा हाेने के बाद भी समस्या ज्याें की त्याें बनी हुई है। हालांकि दिसंबर 2019 से नवंबर 20 तक नगर परिषद ने शहर में 1055 आवारा पशु पकड़े हैं।

इसके बावजूद शहर में सैकड़ाें आवारा पशु घूम रहे हैं। इन पशुओं के मालिकाें के हाैसले इतने बुलंद हैं कि वे राेज अपने पशुओं काे चरने के लिए बाजार में छाेड़ देते हैं और शाम काे वापस घर ले जाते हैं। इन आवारा पशुओं के कारण दुर्घटनाएं और रास्ता जाम हाेता है। आवारा पशुओं काे राेकने की काेई व्यवस्था नहीं है। इनके अलावा कुत्ते व बंदराें के आतंक से भी लाेग परेशान हैं। शहर में घंटाघर, सब्जी मंडी, विकास पथ, नगर परिषद के सामने, हाेपसर्कस, बजाजा बाजार, सिविल लाइन, टाउन हाल के पीछे, केडलगंज, मन्नी का बड़, नंगली सर्किल, बस स्टैंड राेड, कचहरी राेड, स्कीम 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 10 ए, केशव नगर, मेहताब सिंह का नाैहरा, स्वर्ग राेड, तीजकी राेड, घाेबीघट्टा, विजय नगर, बुधविहार, दिल्ली दरवाजा, महल चाैक, मुंशी बाजार, मालाखेड़ा बाजार, त्रिपाेलिया, अशाेका टाॅकीज, गायवाला माेहल्ला, नवाबपुरा, घाेड़ाफेर चाैराहा, शिवाजीपार्क सहित शहर के सभी 65 वार्डाें में आवारा पशु विचरण करते हैं। शिकायताें के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहीं हाेती।

कई लाेगों की जान लेने के अलावा घायल भी कर चुके हैं आवारा पशु

आवारा पशुओं के कारण शहर मे कई दुर्घटनाएं भी हाे चुकी हैं। जयपुर राेड चाेर डूंगरी के निकट एक वृद्ध की माैत, जयपुर राेड पर जयसमंद माेड के आगे एक महिला की माैत, खाेहरा माेहल्ले में एक व्यक्ति की माैत, दिल्ली राेड पर वृद्ध की माैत, तिजारा राेड ओवरब्रिज पर युवक की माैत, शिवाजीपार्क इलाके में एक व्यक्ति की माैत सहित अन्य कई स्थानाें पर हादसे हाे चुके हैं। काशीराम चाैराहे पर एक महिला, मंगल विहार में 3 लाेगाें, घंटाघर सब्जी मंडी व अग्रसेन सब्जी मंडी में कई लाेगाें काे आवारा पशुओं ने घायल किया है

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : प्रशासन करे इंतजाम

पशु मालिकाें काे अपने पशुओं की परवाह नहीं है। वे उन्हें आवारा छाेड़ देते हैं। इस कारण लाेग परेशान हाे रहे हैं। आवारा पशु सड़काें पर पड़ी चीजाें से अपना पेट भरते हैं। ये पशु पाॅलीथिन भी खा जाते हैं। प्रशासन ने काॅलाेनियां ताे बना दी लेकिन पशुओं के गाेचर जमीन छाेड़ी ही नहीं। हाेना यह चाहिए कि प्रशासन काे ऐसे पशुमालिकाें से बात करनी चाहिए कि वे अपने पशुओं काे आवारा नहीं छाेड़ें, इसके लिए क्या किया जाए? पशुओं के लिए चरागाह बनाने से भी यह समस्या कम हाे सकती है।
-महेंद्र सैनी, 6 सालाें से गाेसेवा परमार्थ सेवा संस्था से जुड़े हुए हैं।

लाेग नप कर्मियों से मारपीट कर ले जाते हैं अपने पशु
शहर में ऐसे कई पशुपालक है। जिनके पास बड़ी संख्या में पशु हैं। ये लाेग सुबह दूध निकाल पशुओं काे सड़काें पर छाेड़ देते हैं। शाम काे जब पशु लाैटता है ताे उसका दूध निकाल बाड़े में बांध देते हैं। अगले दिन फिर छाेड़ देते हैं। प्रशासनिक सख्ती नहीं हाेने से ये लाेग बेखाैफ हैं। पशु पकड़े जाएं ताे ये लाेग नगर परिषद कर्मियाें व कांजी हाउस में सुरक्षाकर्मियाें से मारपीट कर पशुओं काे छुड़ा ले जाते हैं। यह भी कड़वा सच है कि नगर परिषद में कुछ ऐसे कर्मचारी भी हैं, जाे पशुमालिकाें काे पशु पकड़ने की सूचना दे देते हैं।

आवारा पशु पकड़ने के बाद भी संख्या नहीं घटी
नगर परिषद के इस बाेर्ड के कार्यकाल में दिसंबर 2019 में 104, जनवरी 20 में 63, फरवरी में 39, मार्च में 153, अप्रैल में 122, मई में 46, जून में 77, जुलाई में 38, अगस्त में 236, सितंबर में 74, अक्टूबर में 44 व नवंबर में 39 आवारा पशु पकड़े गए हैं। इनमें से अधिकांश पशुओं काे विभिन्न गाैशालाों में भेजा गया है। इसके बाद भी शहर में आवारा पशुओं की संख्या कम नहीं हुई है। राेजाना बढ़ती ही जा रही है।

