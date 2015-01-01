पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:बॉर्डर पर रात भर किसानों की कंपकंपी बंद नहीं हो सकी, तबीयत बिगड़ने पर दो किसानों को वापस भेजना पड़ा

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
बॉर्डर पर सुबह नौ बजे तक ऐसा हाल। घना कोहरा व सर्दी तेज।
  • जिले में पारा गिरा, न्यूतनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया
  • बेनीवाल कह रहे 2 लाख किसान आएंगे बहरोड़-शाहजहांपुर

जिले में जारी शीतलहर व गिरते पारे के आगे हरियाणा से लगते शाहजहांपुर खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की पूरी रात कंपकंपी में बीती। सर्दी इतनी तेज थी कि रजाई में भी धूजणी नहीं रुकी। ऊपर से ओस गिरती रही। तापमान भी न्यूनतम 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। इस सर्दी में कई बुजुर्ग किसानों की तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी है। जिसके कारण शाहजहांपुर बॉर्ड से भीलवाड़ा से आए दो किसानों को वापस भेजना पड़ा है।

शाहजहांपुर खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर किसान इस तरह अलाव का सहारा लेकर समय काट रहे।
बॉर्डर पर सर्दी सबसे अधिक
बॉर्डर पर सर्दी सबसे अधिक है। जिसका कारण यहां आसपास हजारों बीघा खेती है। जिसमें सिंचाई भी बराबर होती है। पूरा क्षेत्र खुला हुआ है। चारों तरफ खेत ही खेत हैं। इन सब कारणों के चलते यहां शहर, कस्बे व गांवों से सर्दी काफी ज्यादा है। औसतन शहर व कस्बों से यहां दो से तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान कम है। ऊपर से किसान टैण्ट के नीचे दुबके रहने को मजबूर हैं।

कुछ बुजुर्गों को पास के ढाबों के बाहर सोना पड़ रहा

यहां काफी बुजुर्ग किसान हैं। जिनको आसपास के ढाबों के आगे की जगह में रात बितानी पड़ती है। असल में ठण्ड इतनी ज्यादा है बाहर खुले में रात्रि विश्राम करना जोखिम भरा हो चुका है। इस कारण अब किसानों का आंदोलन मुश्किल होने लगा है। फिर भी किसानों का यही कहना है कि पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। चाहे कुछ हो जाएगा। जब तक सरकार कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेती तब तक दिल्ली कूच करने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है।

कड़ाके की सर्दी में रोड पर रोटियां बनाने को मजबूर किसान।
दो लाख किसानों को लेकर आएंगे बेनीवाल

करीब चार दिन पहले सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर आए। यहां किसानों के बीच में उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी तो वे जल्दी दो लाख किसानों को लेकर बॉर्डर पर आएंगे। कोटपूतली व शाहजहांपुर के बीच में किसानों की बड़ी सभा करने की चेतावनी दी है। वे बार-बार सरकार को भी कह चुके हैं कि किसान खुले आसमां तले हैं तो हम चुप नहीं रह सकते है। सरकार के साथ भी नहीं। किसानों के कानून वापस नहीं लिए तो आंदोलन को आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

20 दिसम्बर को श्रद्धाजंलि देंगे
किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट ने कहा कि 20 दिसम्बर केा देश भर के गांवों में श्रद्धांजलि सभाएं होंगी। इस किसान आंदोलन में अब तक शहीद हो चुके 22 किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी। हाल में वे टिकरी में किसान आंदोलन कर रहे किसान व नेताओं से भी मिले हैं।

शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर इस तरह पुलिस बल तैनात।
कंपकंपी नहीं रुक रही
मंगलवार की रात जिंदगी भर याद रहेगी। यहां किसानों की कंपकंपी बंद नहीं हो सकी। कुछ घण्टे रजाई में बिताने के प्रयास भी असफल रहे। आखिर सुबह जल्दी बिस्तर छोड़कर अलाव के आगे आना पड़ा। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां चारों तरफ सरसों की खेती है। तापमान न्यूनतम स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है। लेकिन, किसान झुकने वाला नहीं है।

