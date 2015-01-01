पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • There Is No Opinion Among The Pundits About Dhanteras And Chhoti Diwali, The Dhanteras Muhurta Being Considered For Two Days

त्योहार को लेकर दुविधा:धनतेरस और छोटी दिवाली को लेकर पंडितों में एक राय नहीं, दो दिन का माना जा रहा धनतेरस का मुहूर्त

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धनतेरस काे शुभ मानी जाती है खरीदारी, फाइल फोटो।
  • कुछ पंडिताें ने कहा, 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस वाले दिन ही छाेटी दिवाली, कुछ बाेले-12 को मनाना श्रेष्ठ

इस बार धनतेरस व रूप चतुर्दशी (छाेटी दिवाली) मनाने काे एक लेकर पंडित एकराय नहीं हैं। कुछ पंडिताें का कहना है कि 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस है और उसी दिन छाेटी दिवाली मनाई जाएगी, जबकि कुछ पंडिताें का कहना है कि धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को मनाना श्रेष्ठ है। 14 नवंबर काे दिवाली वाले दिन ही छाेटी दिवाली मनानी चाहिए। हालांकि गाेवर्धन पूजा व अन्नकूट 15 नवंबर काे तथा भैया दाेज 16 नवंबर काे ही मनाई जाएगी।

पं. यज्ञदत्त शर्मा का कहना है कि बंशीधर पंचांग के अनुसार 12 नवंबर काे रात 9.31 बजे से 13 नवंबर की शाम 6 बजे तक त्रियाेदशी है। 13 नवंबर काे शाम 6 बजे से 14 नवंबर की दाेपहर 2.18 बजे तक चतुर्दशी रहेगी। 14 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 2.18 से 15 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.37 बजे तक अमावस्या है। शुभ कार्य के लिए सूर्याेदय की तिथि मान्य हाेती है इसलिए 13 नवंबर काे धनतेरस और 14 नवंबर काे रूप चतुर्दशी व दिवाली एक ही दिन मनाई जाएगी।

दिवाली प्रदाेष काल में अमावस्या तिथि काे मनाई जाती है। निर्णय संधु के अनुसार रूप चतुर्दशी (छाेटी दिवाली) व दिवाली दाेनाें एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर काे मनाया जाना श्रेष्ठ है। 15 नवंबर काे गाेवर्धन पूजा व 16 नवंबर काे भैया दाेज है। पं. श्याम सुंदर प्रधान का कहना है कि बंशीधर पंचांग के अनुसार 12 नवंबर काे रात 9.31 से 13 नवंबर की शाम 6 बजे तक त्रियाेदशी है। 13 नवंबर काे शाम 6 बजे से 14 नवंबर की दाेपहर 2.18 बजे तक चतुर्दशी रहेगी। 14 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 2.18 से 15 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.37 बजे तक अमावस्या है।

शास्त्रानुसार शुभ के लिए सूर्याेदय की तिथि मान्य हाेती है, इसलिए 13 नवंबर काे धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। 14 नवंबर काे सुबह छाेटी दिवाली मनाई जाएगी। 14 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 2.18 बजे से अगले दिन 15 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.37 बजे तक अमावस्या है। लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदाेषकाल अमावस्या में हाेता है, जाे 14 नवंबर काे शाम 5.33 से रात 8.12 बजे तक है, इसलिए 14 नवंबर काे ही दिवाली मनाई जाएगी। 15 नवंबर काे गाेवर्धन पूजा और 16 नवंबर काे भैया दाेज है।

पं. शिब्बूराम शास्त्री का कहना है कि बंशीधर पंचांग के अनुसार 13 नवंबर काे सूर्याेदय से लेकर शाम 6 बजे तक त्रियाेदशी है। इसके बाद से अगले दिन 14 नवंबर की दाेपहर 2.18 बजे तक चतुर्दशी है। दीपदान शाम काे हाेता है इसलिए 13 नवंबर धनतेरस वाले दिन ही रूप चतुर्दशी (छाेटी दिवाली) मनाई जाएगी। 14 नवंबर काे दाेपहर 2.18 बजे से 15 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.37 बजे तक अमावस्या है। लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदाेष काल अमावस्या वाले दिन हाेता है इसलिए 14 नवंबर काे दिवाली मनाई जाएगी।

15 नवंबर काे गाेवर्धन पूजा और 16 नवंबर काे भैया दाेज मनाई जाएगी। गायत्री ज्याेतिष अनुसंधान केंद्र के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. राम कुमार शास्त्री का कहना है कि हिंदी पंचांग कैलेंडर के अनुसार 12 नवंबर काे धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। 13 नवंबर काे रूप चतुर्दशी (छाेटी दिवाली) मनाई जाएगी।

कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या 14 नवंबर काे प्रदाेष काल में है इसलिए इस दिन दिवाली मनाई जाएगी। लक्ष्मी पूजन व प्रदाेष युक्त अमावस्या काे स्थिर लग्न व स्थिर नवांश में किया जाना सर्वश्रेष्ठ हाेता है। प्रदाेष काल 5.33 से रात 8.12 बजे तक, शाम 5.49 बजे से शाम 6.02 बजे तक प्रदाेषकाल, स्थिर लग्न और कुंभ का नवांश है। 15 नवंबर काे गाेवर्धन पूजा व 16 नवंबर काे भैया दाेज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें