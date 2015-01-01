पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:रात्रि कर्फ्यू के बाद यह तीसरा शनिवार, जब अलवर शहर के बंद है बाजार

अलवर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब्जीमण्डी में अधिकतर दुकानें बंद।
  • नवम्बर माह की तुलना में दिसम्बर माह में कम हुए हैं कोरेाना के केस

अलवर जिले में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाने के बाद यह तीसरा शनिवार है जब शहर के सभी बाजार बंद हैं। रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाने और शनिवार को बाजार बंद रखने के आदेश का थोड़ा असर जरूर दिखता है। लेकिन, अब भी जिले में नियमित रूप से 50 से 100 के बीच में नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने का सिलसिला जारी है। हालांकि इससे पहले नवम्बर माह में एक दिन में 200 से 300 के बीच पॉजिटिव आते रहे हैं। उसकी तुलना में अब औसतन 50 से 100 पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं।

बाजारों में सन्नाटा आज भी
नवम्बर माह के आखिरी सप्ताह में जिले में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाया और शनिवार को भी बाजार बंद रखने के आदेश हुए थे। उसके बाद तीसरे शनिवार को भी बाजारों में सन्नाटा रहा। मतलब ज्यादातर बाजार पूरी तरह बंद ही रहे। सब्जीमण्डी में भी एक भी दुकान खुली नहीं मिली। दो-तीन फूल बेचने वाले जरूर नजर आए। बाकी ठेले भी बंद पड़े हैं। उधर, प्रशासन के अधिकारियों का भी यही कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण कम हुआ है।

सात दिनों में कब कितने संक्रमित आए
3 दिसम्बर 101
4 दिसम्बर 41
5 दिसम्बर 104
6 दिसम्बर 95
7 दिसम्बर 78
8 दिसम्बर 57
10 दिसम्बर 81

नवम्बर माह में सात दिनों में आए पॉजिटव
30 नवम्बर 90
29 नवम्बर 126
28 नवम्बर 179
27 नवम्बर 152
26 नवम्बर 296
25 नवम्बर 232
24 नवम्बर 276

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें