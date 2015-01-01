पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Alwar
  This Time A Rare Yag Of Three Planets Is Being Made After 499 Years On Deepawali, After 17 Years Siddhartha Yag Will Also Be Auspicious.

बाजार पर बरसेंगी खुशियां:इस बार दीपावली पर 499 साल बाद तीन ग्रहों का दुर्लभ याेग बन रहा, 17 साल बाद सर्वार्थ सिद्धि याेग भी शुभ रहेगा

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्वार्थ सिद्धि याेग सुबह 6.50 से रात 8.09 बजे तक, खरीदारी के लिए यह शुभ

इस बार दीपावली पर 14 नवंबर काे 499 साल बाद खास याेग बन रहा है। गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में, शनि अपनी राशि मकर में और शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। पंडित यज्ञदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि इन तीनाें ग्रहाें का यह दुर्लभ याेग इससे पूर्व 9 नवंबर 1521 को दीपावली के दिन बना था।

गुरु, शुक्र और शनि ग्रह आर्थिक स्थिति काे मजबूत करने वाले माने जाते हैं और धन संबंधी कार्यों में उपलब्धि प्रदान करते हैं। शास्त्राें के अनुसार इन ग्रहाें का अनुकूल प्रभाव सामान्य जन मानस के लिए खास साबित हाे सकता है। इसके अलावा दीपावली पर 17 साल बाद सर्वार्थ सिद्धि याेग भी बन रहा है।

यह 14 नवंबर काे सुबह 6.50 बजे से रात 8.09 बजे तक रहेगा। इस याेग में लक्ष्मी पूजन करना सुख समृद्धिकारी, मनाेकामना पूर्ण करने वाला, खुशहाली व धन एेश्वर्य प्राप्ति के लिए विशेष शुभ माना जाता है। खरीदारी के लिए भी यह शुभ है। इसके अलावा 14 नवंबर काे सुबह 7.30 बजे से रात 3.15 बजे तक साैभाग्य याेग तथा 13 नवंबर काे रात 11.06 बजे से 14 नवंबर की रात 8.09 बजे तक स्वाति नक्षत्र योग रहेगा।

अलवर. दीपावली के लिए शहर के लोग भगवान के लिए नई पोशाक व शृंगार का सामान खरीद रहे हैं। बाजार में लड्डू गाेपाल जी की पाेशाक 10 से 500 रुपए तक की है। मंदिराें में भगवान काे पहनाई जाने वाली पाेशाक की कीमत 1000 से 1500 रुपए तक है। इसके अलावा भगवान काे पहनाई जाने वाली माला 15 से 300 रुपए तक की हैं।लक्ष्मी पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय शाम 5.49 से 6.02 बजे तक रहेगा
दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदाेष युक्त अमावस्या काे स्थिर लग्न व स्थिर नवांश में किया जाना सर्वश्रेष्ठ हाेता है। 14 नवंबर काे दीपावली पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय शाम 5.49 से 6.02 बजे तक रहेगा। प्रदाेष काल शाम 5.33 बजे से रात 8.12 बजे तक रहेगा। वृष लग्न शाम 5.37 बजे से रात 7.34 बजे तक, शुभ, अमृत व चर का चाैघड़िया रात 8.52 बजे से 1.51 बजे तक, सिंह लग्न मध्य रात्रि 12.07 बजे से 2.23 बजे तक रहेगा।

