कोरोनाकाल:कोरोना से तीन की मौत, 263 नए संक्रमित मिले

अलवर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो की रिपोर्ट मौत के बाद पॉजिटिव आई

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण ने तीन और लोगों की जान ले ली है। इनमें से दो की कोरोना रिपोर्ट मौत के बाद पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमण दर 12.54 हो गई है, जबकि 87.90 फीसदी की दर से मरीज कोरोना से स्वस्थ हो रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को दो निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों सहित जिले में 263 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। अब कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या बढ़कर 22349 हो गई है।

चिकित्सा विभाग के मुताबिक बहरोड़ के हमजापुर निवासी मुन्नी देवी (60) की कोरोना जांच की रिपोर्ट 11 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव आई थी। ये हरियाणा के नूंह के हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती थीं। 12 नवंबर को सांस में दिक्कत बढ़ने पर उनकी मौत हो गई। इसी प्रकार राजीव गांधी सामान्य अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड (मेल सर्जिकल वार्ड) में भर्ती भरतपुर के नगर कस्बे की सावित्री देवी (84) की गुरुवार को मौत हो गई।

इसी प्रकार शहर के स्कीम 10 निवासी नानकराम शर्मा (74) की अस्पताल के सर्जिकल कोविड वार्ड में मौत हो गई। इन दोनों की मौत के बाद कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए, जिनकी शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। शहर में स्कीम 3 निवासी डॉक्टर दंपती की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में कुल 22349 संक्रमितों के मुकाबले 19646 लोगों ने कोरोना को मात दे दी है।

