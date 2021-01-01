पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाघों का कुनबा:50 दिन बाद तीसरे शावक के साथ नजर आई बाघिन एसटी-14

अलवर/सरिस्का2 घंटे पहले
सरिस्का में 3 शावकाें के साथ जाती बाघिन एसटी-14। - Dainik Bhaskar
सरिस्का में 3 शावकाें के साथ जाती बाघिन एसटी-14।

सरिस्का में बाघों का कुनबा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। बाघिन एसटी-14 के दो नहीं बल्कि तीन शावक हैं। बाघिन की निगरानी के लिए लगाए कैमरा ट्रैप में एक और शावक की फोटो आई है। इससे पहले एक दिसंबर को इस बाघिन की एक शावक के साथ फाेटो आई थी। उसके बाद 14 जनवरी को दूसरा शावक दिखाई दिया।

करीब 50 दिन बाद अब तीसरे शावक की फोटो आई है। इसमें बाघिन अपने तीनों शावकों को लेकर घूमती दिखाई दे रही है। तीनों शावकों की उम्र तीन महीन से अधिक है। अभी ये मां के शिकार पर निर्भर हैं। सरिस्का बाघ परियोजना के वन संरक्षक एवं क्षेत्र निदेशक आरएन मीना ने बताया कि बाघिन की निगरानी बढ़ा दी है।

जिस इलाके में बाघिन है, वहां अतिरिक्त कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। वनकर्मी उसके मूवमेंट पर लगातार नजर रखे हुए हैं। नई फोटो में बाघिन तीन शावकों के साथ दिखाई दे रही है। सरिस्का में अब बाघों की कुनबा बढ़कर 23 हो गया है। इनमें 10 बाघिन, 6 बाघ एवं 7 शावक हैं।

सरिस्का में अब 23 बाघ-बाघिन, एसटी-12 व एसटी-14 के हुए 3-3 शावक

सरिस्का की बाघिन एसटी-12 एवं एसटी-14 ने तीन-तीन शावकों को जन्म दिया है। एक शावक बाघिन एसटी-10 का है। बाघिन एसटी-14 रणथंभाैर से लाई गई बाघिन एसटी-2 की संतान है। यह दूसरी बार मां बनी है। इससे पहले उसने बाघिन एसटी-17 एवं बाघ एसटी-18 को जन्म दिया था।

सरिस्का के लिए शुभ रहा 2020 का साल

कोरोना महामारी के कारण साल 2020 इंसानों के लिए भले ही मुसीबतों से भरा रहा हो लेकिन सरिस्का के लिए यह अच्छा रहा है। बीते साल सरिस्का को 7 शावक मिले हैं। 30 मार्च 2020 को बाघिन एसटी-10 को एक शावक के साथ देखा गया। इसके बाद 26 मई को बाघिन एसटी-12 अपने 3 शावकों के साथ कैमरा ट्रैप में कैद हुई। एक दिसंबर को बाघिन एसटी-14 को एक शावक और उसके बाद 14 दिसंबर को इसी बाघिन का दूसरा शावक भी कैमरा ट्रैप में आया। अब 2 फरवरी को बाघिन एसटी-14 को तीसरे शावक के साथ फोटो आई है।

जंगल में छुपाकर रखती है शावकों को
बाघिन अपने शावकों को दूसरे जंगली जानवर व इंसानों से छुपाकर रखती है। बाघिन एसटी-14 का विचरण भी गहरे नालों एवं दुर्गम पहाड़ियों में है। इस इलाके में अगर बाघ आता भी तो बाघिन अपने शावकों को छुपाकर बाघ को दूर ले जाती है। जिससे बाघ को शावकों के बारे में अहसास नहीं हो। इस इलाके से डाबली गांव का भी विस्थापन किया जा चुका है। विस्थापन के बाद बाघों को विचरण का पूरी आजादी मिल रही है।

