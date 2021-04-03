पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:रीकाे के एग्राे फूड पार्क में आज व घीलाेठ में 8 काे औद्याेगिक प्राेत्साहन शिविर लगेगा

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
एग्रो फूड पार्क एमआईए में 5 फरवरी को दाेपहर 3 से सायं 5 बजे तक बिजनेस प्रमोशन एवं औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन शिविर लगाया जाएगा। रीको अलवर के उप महाप्रबंधक नगेन्द्र भूषण गुप्ता ने बताया कि शिविर में अलवर शहर के नजदीक रीको के औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में व्यावसायिक तथा युवा उद्यमियों के लिए औद्योगिक भूखण्डों का आवंटन ई-नीलामी प्रक्रिया से करने की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

ई-नीलामी में भाग लेने के लिए आवेदक को अमानत राशि का भुगतान रीको के खाते में 17 फरवरी को सायं 6 बजे तक ऑनलाइन जमा करानी होगी। रजिस्टर होने के उपरान्त ई-नीलामी 18 फरवरी को प्रात: 10 बजे से 22 फरवरी सायं 5 बजे तक होगी, जिसमें आवेदक भाग ले सकते हैं। इस बारे में वेबसाइट www.riico.co.in एवं http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in पर सारी जानकारी ली जा सकती है। इधर, रीको के वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक कार्यालय घीलोठ (नीमराना) परिसर में 8 फरवरी को दोपहर एक से सायं 4 बजे तक बिजनेस प्रमोशन एवं औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन शिविर लगाया जाएगा।

रीको घीलोठ के वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक सी.एल. गांधी ने बताया कि शिविर में रीको अधिकारियों द्वारा रीको की विभिन्न योजनाओं तथा वर्तमान में चल रहे औद्योगिक भूखण्डों के आवंटन के लिए ई-नीलामी प्रोग्राम की जानकारी दी जाएगी। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र घीलोठ के विकास एवं रखरखाव के बारे में उद्योग संघ एवं उद्यमियों से विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा।

