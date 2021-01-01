पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:तिरंगे झंडे के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल होने दिल्ली रवाना हुई ट्रैक्टर रैली

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से निकाली गई ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल श्रम मंत्री टीकाराम जूली। रैली आज शाहजहांपुर में पड़ाव में पहुंचेगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • श्रम मंत्री ने किया रैली का नेतृत्व, ततारपुर में रात्रि विश्राम के बाद सुबह पहुंचेंगे शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस पर निकाली जाने वाली किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने के लिए सोमवार को रूपबास स्थित जगन्नाथ मंदिर से ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला रवाना हुआ। श्रम राज्य मंत्री टीकाराम जूली के नेतृत्व में तिरंगा लगाए 100 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली रवाना हुए। ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला रात को ततारपुर में विश्राम के बाद सुबह शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना होगा।

रैली में अलवर ग्रामीण, अलवर शहर, राजगढ़-लक्ष्मणगढ़, रामगढ़, कठूमर एवं थानागाजी विधानसभा के किसान अपने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ शामिल थे। कुछ किसान ट्रैक्टर लेकर चांदौली स्टैंड, डहरा, जिंदोली व ततारपुर से शामिल होंगे। तिजारा, किशनगढ़बास, मुंडावर, बहरोड़ एवं बानसूर क्षेत्र के किसान अपने ट्रैक्टर लेकर सुबह सीधे सोडावास पहुंचेंगे। वहां एक साथ रैली शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेगी।

श्रम राज्यमंत्री जूली ट्रैक्टर चलाकर रैली में सबसे आगे थे। उनके पीछे ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला शहर से होकर निकला। यह काफिला रूपबास से मोती डूंगरी, एसएमडी चौराहा, नंगली सर्किल, बिजलीघर सर्किल, भगत सिंह सर्किल व जेल चौराहा होता हुआ बहरोड़ रोड पर ततारपुर के लिए निकला। रैली में ट्रैक्टरों के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में चौपहिया वाहन भी थे। यातायात प्रभावित नहीं हो, इसके लिए चौराहों पर पुलिस जाब्ता तैनात था। पुलिस की गाड़ियां भी रैली के साथ चल रही थीं।
ट्रैक्टरों में भरवाया डीजल
रैली में आए ट्रैक्टरों में रूपबास स्थित पेट्रोलपंप पर डीजल भरवाया गया। ट्रैक्टरों को रैली में ले जाने की गांव के सरपंच सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों को जिम्मेदारी दी हुई थी। पेट्रोल पंप पर किसी में हजार का तो किसी में पंद्रह सौ का डीजल भरवाया गया।

यह लड़ाई अकेले किसानों की नहीं, हम सभी की है : जूली

रूपबास में किसानों को संबोधित करते श्रम राज्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हम किसी पार्टी का झंडा नहीं लगातार तिरंगे के साथ किसानों को समर्थन देने जा रहे हैं। यह लड़ाई अकेले किसान की नहीं है। आज अगर किसानों की बात नहीं उठाई तो आने वाली पीढ़ी हमें कभी माफ नहीं करेगी। कानून लागू होने के बाद हम काले लोगों के गुलाम हो जाएंगे।

हमें मजबूती के साथ किसानों का सहयोग और समर्थन करना है। हम एकजुट होकर किसान की आवाज बनेंगे। जिस किसान ने आजादी दिलाने का काम किया और आज तक कुछ नहीं मांगा, आज पहली बार उसे काम पड़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा और मोदी सरकार प्रयास कर रही है कि आंदोलन फेल हो जाए। बैठकों के नाम पर किसानों को थकाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

आपस में लड़ाने का भी काम हो रहा है। रैली के लिए प्रभारी बनाए गए अजीत सिंह महुआ ने कहा कि यह आंदोलन किसानों का है। इसमें कांग्रेस सहित अन्य पार्टियां उनको समर्थन दे रही हैं। रैली में कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा, नगर परिषद सभापति बीना गुप्ता सहित संख्या में जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे। श्रम राज्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अन्य जिलों से भी ट्रैक्टर शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। वहां करीब दो हजार ट्रैक्टर पहुंचेंगे। जूली खुद गणतंत्र दिवस का अलवर में झंडा रोहण कर खुद शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। इधर, प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य एवं राजीव गांधी पंचायतीराज संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष बलराम यादव ने किशनगढ़बास विधानसभा के ग्राम खानपुर, दोगड़ा, मूसाखेड़ा आदि से ट्रैक्टर रैली को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। उन्होंने अधिक से अधिक संख्या में किसानों को 26 जनवरी को होने वाले ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने का आह्वान किया। इस दौरान रामनिवास प्रजापत, गुलाब शर्मा, रणवीर चौधरी, सद्दाम खान, अनीश खान आदि मौजूद रहे।

