पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अलवर:दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने के लिए ट्रक ड्राइवरों की आंखों की जांच होंगी, चिकित्सा विभाग के आदेश

अलवर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अलवर में नेशनल हाईवे 8 सहित कई स्टेट हाईवे निकलते हैं।
  • देशभर के नेशनल हाईवे और स्टेट हाईवे पर ट्रक जैसे भारी वाहनों से सबसे अधिक दुर्घटनाएं सामने आती हैं

चिकित्सा विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक ने जिलों के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को आदेश दिए हैं कि सभी अपने क्षेत्रों में ट्रक ड्राइवरों की आंखों की जांच कराएं। जिले भर में रैंडम तरीके से ट्रक चालकों की आंखों की जांच कर यह पता लगाया जाए कि उनकी देखने की क्षमता कमजोर तो नहीं है। ऐसे चालकों को चिन्हित करके संबंधित क्षेत्र के परिवहन अधिकारियों को भी सूचित किया जाए। इसके अलावा उनको समझाईश करके आंखों का इलाज कराने के लिए जागरूक किया जाए। इसके पीछे चिकित्सा विभाग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने का उद्देश है।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ ओपी मीणा ने बताया कि असल में सड़क दुर्घटनाएं कम करने के उद्देश्य से विभाग का यह प्रयास है। अधिक से अधिक ट्रक चालकों को अपनी आंखों के प्रति जागरूक करना है। बहुत बार ऐसा होता है कि आंखों की रोशनी कम होने के बावजूद भी ट्रक चालक लगातार वाहन चलाते रहते हैं। जिसके कारण बहुत बार दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। इस तरह की दुर्घटनाओं में होने वाली जन हानि को रोकने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि ट्रक चालकों की आंखें पूरी तरह से ठीक हों। किसी भी रूप में उनकी आंखों की रोशनी कम है तो जांच कर इलाज कराया जाए।

हाईवे पर होती है दुर्घटनाएं

देशभर के नेशनल हाईवे और स्टेट हाईवे पर ट्रक जैसे भारी वाहनों से सबसे अधिक दुर्घटनाएं सामने आती हैं। इन दुर्घटनाओं में बड़ी जनहानि होती है। यह दुर्घटनाएं लगातार साल दर साल बढ़ने लगी है। अलवर जैसे जिलों में भी साल भर में सड़क दुर्घटना में सैकड़ों लोगों की जान चल जाती है। असल में नेशनल हाईवे 8 सहित कई स्टेट हाईवे यहां से निकलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें