अपराध:हैड कांस्टेबल की हत्या के मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • पुलिस ने पिकअप की बरामद, शराब के पैसाें काे लेकर हुआ था विवाद, गला दबाकर की हत्या

लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाने में तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल सिंह की हत्या के मामले में एनईबी थाना पुलिस ने सोमवार को दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों ने राजपाल को शराब पिलाने बाद गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी थी। शव को अंबेडकर नगर में बेलाका रोड पर पिकअप से फेंक गए थे। पुलिस ने पिकअप भी बरामद कर ली है।

एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर को पुलिस ने अंबेडकर नगर, बेलाका रोड से हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल सिंह का शव बरामद किया था। उसके गले, बाएं कंधे सहित शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे। गला दबाने के भी निशान थे। पुलिस ने हत्या के आरोप में जुबली बास निवासी भरतलाल उर्फ भरतू सैनी तथा हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के नारनौल थाना क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला माली टीबा निवासी रविन्द्र उर्फ रवि सैनी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

रवि भरतलाल के यहां नौकर है। हत्या की रिपोर्ट मृतक के पिता मुंडावर के नाहरखेड़ा हाल गणपति विहार निवासी बुद्ध सिंह ने दर्ज कराई थी। रिपोर्ट में लिखा है कि उसका बेटा 6 दिसंबर काे थाने से 9 दिसंबर तक की छुट्टी लेकर गांव नाहरखेड़ा गाड़ी लेकर आया था। उसी गाड़ी में 6 दिसंबर की शाम काे वह वापस अलवर जाने की कहकर गया था, लेकिन 10 दिसंबर की रात तक घर नहीं पहुंचा।

11 दिसंबर काे वीरा गार्डन बेलाका रोड पर बेटे का शव पड़ा मिला। एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस की टीमाें ने राजपाल के उन ठिकानाें का पता लगाया, जहां वह बैठता था। इस दाैरान पता लगा कि अग्रसेन पुलिया के पास हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल सिंह, भरतलाल सैनी व उसका नाैकर रवि सैनी सेनेटरी के गोदाम पर शराब पार्टी किया करते थे।

पुलिस पूछताछ में उन्होंने हत्या का राज उगल दिया। आराेपियाें ने बताया कि शराब के पैसे काे लेकर 8 दिसंबर काे तीनों में बहस और गाली-गलौच हुई थी। 9 दिसंबर काे राजपाल एवं रवि ने दिन भर शराब पी। रवि ने राजपाल को अधिक शराब पिलाई और रात को मौका पाकर गला दबा कर हत्या कर दी। अगले दिन गोदाम के वापस ताला लगा दिया। इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर की सुबह 4 बजे शव पिकअप में डाल अंबेडकर नगर में बेलाका राेड पर फेंक आए।

