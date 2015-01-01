पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना से दो की मौत, 4 डॉक्टरों सहित 246 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

अलवर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जिले में बेकाबू कोरोना ने दो लोगों की और जान ले ली है। मंगलवार को चार डॉक्टरों व दो सैनिकों सहित 246 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 24860 हो गई है। चिकित्सा विभाग के मुताबिक शहर के मुल्तान नगर दाउदपुर निवासी मुकंद सिंह (80) की रिपोर्ट 21 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव आई थी।

इसके बाद इन्हें लार्ड्स हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां सोमवार को शाम को उनकी मौत हो गई। इसी प्रकार काला कुआं निवासी संतोष कुमारी (75) की 16 नवंबर को मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद लिए सैंपल की जांच में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। शहर में बैंक कॉलोनी के नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, स्कीम 8 में एक और हसनखां मेवात नगर निवासी दो डॉक्टरों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

जिले में पॉजिटिव दर 13.29 फीसदी
जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों की दर 13.29 फीसदी चल रही है। करीब 9 महीने में अब तक 1 लाख 87 हजार 20 सैंपलों की जांच में 24860 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें से 21619 मरीज कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। अभी 2984 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है, जबकि मंगलवार को जांच के लिए 1549 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें