अपराध:शहर में दो हत्या, युवक का सिर धड़ से अलग कर पटका, लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाने का हैड कांस्टेबल मृत मिला

अलवर/लक्ष्मणगढ़43 मिनट पहले
  • अलवर में कुछ ही घंटे के अंतराल पर मिले दो शव, हैड कांस्टेबल छुट्‌टी पर था, परिजनों ने हत्या के मामले दर्ज कराए

शहर में शुक्रवार को 24 घंटे के भीतर 2 लोगों की हत्या कर दी गई। इनमें एक लक्ष्मणगढ़ पुलिस थाने का हैड कांस्टेबल था। जबकि दूसरा मृतक बैग बनाने की दुकान चलाता था। उसका सिर धड़ से अलग कर सूर्य नगर कॉलोनी में पटक दिया गया। हैड कांस्टेबल का शव इसी कॉलोनी के ठीक सामने वैशाली नगर में बेलाका रोड पर सड़क किनारे पड़ा मिला। दोनों के परिजनों ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

पुलिस को शाम तक हत्याओं के बारे में कोई ठोस सुराग नहीं लग सका। मृतक हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल (50) बेटी के पेज देने के लिए थाने से छुट्‌टी लेकर आया था। वह 6 दिंसबर के बाद थाने या घर नहीं पहुंचा। शुक्रवार सुबह एक साथ दो शव मिलने की सूचना पर अलवर एसपी भी मौके पर पहुंची। एएसपी मुख्यालय शिवलाल बैरवा, सीओ, एमआईए थाना पुलिस, एफएसएल टीम, डाॅग स्क्वायड टीम भी मौैके पर पहुंची। एफएसएल टीम ने मौैके से साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं।

  • सुबह 7.30 बजे वैशाली नगर राेड पर एक व्यक्ति का शव मिलने की सूचना मिली थी। शिवाजी थाना के एएसआई ने मौैके पर पहुंचे ताे शव की शिनाख्त लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाने के हैंड कांस्टेबल राजपाल के रूप में हुई। प्रथम दृष्टया हत्या का मामला है। राजपाल 9 दिसंबर तक छुटटी पर था, इसके बाद से वह डयूटी से गैर हाजिर था। वह शराब का शाैक रखता था। मामले की हर एंगल से जांच की जा रही है। - तेजस्वनी गाैतम, एसपी अलवर।

6 दिसंबर से घर नहीं आया था राजपाल

मृतक हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल का परिवार अलवर शहर में तिजारा राेड गणपति नगर में रहता है। राजपाल की ड्यूटी वर्ष 2019 से लक्ष्मणगढ़ पुलिस थाने में थी। उसके पिता बुधसिंह ने बताया कि राजपाल काे 8 दिसंबर काे ग्राम गाेपीपुर में अपनी बेटी के यहां छूछक (पेज) देने जाना था। उसने थाने से छुट्‌टी ले रखी थी। छूछक का सामान खरीदने के लिए उसके पास 40-50 हजार रुपए भी थे, लेकिन 6 दिसंबर से वह घर नहीं आया था।

माेबाइल स्विच ऑफ बोल रहा था। घर वाले इंतजार करते रहे मगर वह 8 दिसंबर काे बेटी के छूछक में भी नहीं पहुंचा। नौ दिसंबर काे लक्ष्मणगढ़ थाने के हेडमोहर्रिर विजय का फाेन आया था कि राजपाल छुट्टी के बाद ड्यूटी पर नहीं लौटा है। उसकी चुनाव में ड्यूटी है, लेकिन हमें उसके बारे में कोई खबर नहीं थी।

बुध सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस से राजपाल के बीमार होने औ सामान्य अस्पताल ले जाने की खबर मिली। अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पता चला कि राजपाल की मौत हो चुकी है। बुधसिंह ने बेटे की हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए कहा राजपाल अक्सर पप्पू नाम के व्यक्ति के साथ रहता था। पप्पू प्राइवेट गाड़ी चलाने का काम करता है।
पिता व भाई भी पुलिसकर्मी, हत्या का शक जताया

मृतक के पिता बुधसिंह पुलिस में हैड कांस्टेबल पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे। उनके दाेनों राजपाल और सतवीर की नौकरी भी पुलिस में लग गई थी। वर्ष 2019 में हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल का तबादला अलवर पुलिस लाइन से लक्ष्मणगढ़ पुलिस थाने में हुआ था।

तब से वहीं ड्यूटी कर रहा है। मृतक के भाई ने बताया कि राजपाल की पीठ और गले पर चाेट के निशान मिले हैं। उसकी हत्या कर शव फेंका गया है। मृतक राजपाल जाटव मूलत: खेडा खानपुर थाना मुंडावर का रहने वाला था। लक्ष्मणगढ़ थानाधिकारी मानसिंह यादव ने बताया राजपाल 7 दिसंबर को 2 दिन की छुट्टी लेकर गया था। उसे 9 तारीख को वापिस आना था। उसके परिवार में दो पुत्र व एक पुत्री है।

ड्रग्स के आदी युवकों के साथ गया था फिरोज

अलवर | वैशाली नगर कॉलोनी में बेलाका रोड़ पर हैड कांस्टेबल राजपाल का शव मिलने पर पुलिस जांच ही कर रही थी। तभी वहां से करीब डेढ़ किमी दूर ठीक सामने सूर्य नगर में सिर कटी लाश पड़ी होने की खबर आई। घटनास्थल एनईबी थाना का होने से वहां की पुलिस टीम पहुंची। जहां खाली प्लॉट में झाड़ियों के बीच युवक का सिर और धड़ अलग पड़ा था। कई दिन से लापता मृतक के परिजन भी फोटो देख मौके पर पहुंचे।

उन्होंने शव की शिनाख्त फिराेज खान (22) पुत्र अख्तर हुसैन निवासी मुल्तान नगर दिवाकरी के रूप में की। मृतक के छाेटे भाई राहुल खान ने बताया फिराेज 5 दिसंबर काे शाम 6 बजे घर से निकला था। पता नहीं चलने पर 7 दिसंबर को एनईबी थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी की रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। शुक्रवार को सूर्य नगर के पास उसका शव पड़ा मिला।
5 माह पहले हुई थी शादी, बैग की दुकान चलाता था

मृतक के भाई राहुल खां ने बताया कि फिराेज कटी घाट के पास बैग की दुकान चलाता था। उसकी पांच महीने पहले ही शादी हुई थी। लापता होने के बाद उसे रिश्तेदारी में भी ढूंढा लेकिन कहीं पता नहीं चला था। पुलिस ने शव का सामान्य अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। डॉक्टरों ने शव दो से तीन दिन पुराना बताया है। घटनास्थल पर सदर थाना प्रभारी (प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस) ज्येष्ठा मैत्रेयी ने भी बारीकी से जांच की।

एएसपी शिवलाल बैरवा ने बताया कि पुलिस हर एंगल से घटना की जांच कर रही है। मामले में मुल्तान नगर दिवाकरी निवासी राहुल खान ने रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई कि मेरा भाई 5 दिसंबर की शाम 5 बजे के से लापता है। 7 दिसंबर काे मेरे पिता ने एनईबी थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी की रिपाेर्ट कराई थी। 2 दिसंबर काे फिराेज काे हन्नी अाैर उसके साथियाें के साथ देखा था। हन्नी और उसके साथी शराब, गांजा और ड्रग्स का सेवन करते हैं।

