पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • Under The Pressure Of Political Pressure, There Is No Shift In Office, Electricity And Water Facilities In The Mini Secretariat.

अनदेखी:राजनीतिक दबाव में बिना तैयारी मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट किए दफ्तर, बिजली-पानी की सुविधा भी नहीं

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय को बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं मिला तो तहसील से जोड़ी लाइन, डीड राइटर घर से इन्वर्टर लाकर कर रहे काम
  • 33 केवी का बिजली सब स्टेशन बनेगा तब जाकर मिलेगा मिनी सचिवालय को बिजली कनेक्शन, सिर्फ तहसील को सिंगल पॉइंट कनेक्शन दिया

राजनीतिक दबाव में जिला प्रशासन ने बिना तैयारी के मिनी सचिवालय में तहसील और सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय शिफ्ट कर दिए हैं। यहां ग्रेवल सड़क के कारण धूल उड़ रही है। सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय को बिजली कनेक्शन तक नहीं मिला है। अभी तहसील कार्यालय को मिले सिंगल पॉइंट कनेक्शन से ही सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों को बिजली सप्लाई की जा रही है, क्योंकि डिस्कॉम अधिकारियों ने मिनी सचिवालय में 33 केवी का सब स्टेशन बनने तक कार्यालयों को कनेक्शन देने से साफ इनकार कर दिया है।

यही कारण है कि डीड राइटर व स्टांप वेंडर संयुक्त समिति का पुराने सब रजिस्ट्रार परिसर का बिजली कनेक्शन शिफ्ट नहीं किया गया है और न ही सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों को कनेक्शन दिया गया है। मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट हुए डीड राइटर घर से इन्वर्टर लाकर अपने कंप्यूटर और लैपटॉप पर काम निपटा रहे हैं।

मिनी सचिवालय में सब रजिस्ट्रार (प्रथम व द्वितीय) कार्यालयों के साथ 6 दिन पहले सोमवार को उनसे जुड़े डीड राइटर्स, स्टांप वेंडर, नोटेरी व नक्शा नवीसों ने अपने सिस्टम को मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट कर लिया। सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों को जगह कम पड़ गई और वे अपना पूरा रिकाॅर्ड भी व्यवस्थित तरीके से नहीं रख पाए।

यहां आने पर सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों के लिए बिजली कनेक्शन भी नहीं मिला। इन अव्यवस्थाओं के कारण शुरूआत में दो दिन रजिस्ट्री का काम बंद करना पड़ा। बिजली कनेक्शन के सारे दावपेंच कमजोर पड़ गए तो तहसील से बिजली की लाइन जोड़कर काम शुरू किया गया। यहां शिफ्ट हुए डीड राइटर्स का बिजली के बिना पूरा काम चौपट हो गया।

इनके पास पुराने सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय परिसर में समिति का बिजली कनेक्शन था और सब स्टेशन बनने तक कनेक्शन को शिफ्ट करने से डिस्कॉम ने इनकार कर दिया है। ऐसी स्थिति में डीड राइटर घर से रोजाना इनवर्टर लाकर लेपटॉप पर रजिस्ट्री, एग्रीमेंट, लीजडीड लिखने आदि के काम निपटा रहे हैं।

ये इन्वर्टर चार्ज करने के लिए रोजाना घर भी ले जाने पड़ रहे हैं। प्रशासन पर राजनीतिक दबाव ऐसा था कि उन्हें दिवाली से पहले ही कार्यालयों को शिफ्ट करने की शुरुआत करनी थी, जबकि यहां लोगों को पीने के पानी तक की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

खुले में बैठे डीड राइटर्स, स्टांप वेंडर व नोटेरी, दिनभर उड़ती है धूल

मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में शिफ्ट हुए 125 से अधिक डीड राइटर्स, स्टांप वेंडर, नोटेरी व नक्शा नवीस अभी खुले में बैठे हुए हैं। सरकारी स्तर पर इनके बैठने लिए की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। अब वे अपने स्तर पर वहां बनाए प्लेटफार्म पर शेड तैयार करा रहे हैं, जिसमें अभी 10 दिन और लग सकते हैं। मिनी सचिवालय परिसर में सड़कें कच्ची होने के कारण दिनभर धूल उड़ती है और वहां लोग धूल में बैठने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। अगर बारिश आ जाए तो उन्हें अपना सामान रखने के लिए भी जगह नहीं है।

मजबूरी, पुरानी तहसील में काम बंद, रोजी-रोटी के लिए खुले में बैठना पड़ रहा

बिजली-पानी की व्यवस्था किए बिना कर दिए शिफ्ट

सरकार ने बिजली-पानी की व्यवस्था किए बिना ही हमें मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट कर दिया है। अगर एक महीने बाद पूरी तैयारी के साथ शिफ्ट करते तो हम भी व्यवस्थित तरीके से काम कर पाते। बिजली के लिए इन्वर्टर और पानी भी घर से लाना पड़ रहा है। - सुमित मलिक, स्टांप वेंडर

जल्दबाजी में निर्णय के कारण खुले में बैठने को मजबूर

प्रशासन की जल्दबाजी में मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट करने के कारण खुले में बैठने को मजबूर हैं। सड़क नहीं होने से पूरे दिन उड़ती धूल में अटते रहते हैं। पता नहीं ऐसे जल्दबाजी क्यों की गई? पूरी व्यवस्था होने के बाद ही शिफ्ट किया जाना चाहिए था। - गुरुजीत कौर, एडवोकेट नोटेरी

बारिश आ जाए तो छिपने के लिए भी जगह नहीं

अभी सभी स्टांप वेंडर, डीड राइटर्स व नोटेरी खुले में बैठे हुए हैं। अगर बारिश आ जाए तो उनके छिपने के लिए भी जगह नहीं है। प्रशासन ने तो खुले में बैठने को जगह दे दी। अब अपने पैसे पर शेड तैयार कर रहे हैं, जिसमें अभी समय लग रहा है। - प्रवीण कुमार, स्टांप वेंडर

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण तहसील व सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों को जल्द मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट किया गया। वहां जो अव्यवस्थाएं और समस्याएं हैं, उनका शीघ्र निराकरण किया जाएगा। - टीकाराम जूली, श्रम राज्य मंत्री

मिनी सचिवालय में 33केवी सब स्टेशन बनने के बाद ही वहां शिफ्ट होने वाले कार्यालयों को कनेक्शन दिए जा सकेंगे। इतने बड़े भवन में अलग-अलग कनेक्शन देने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। यहां मल्टीपल कनेक्शन ही होगा। अभी सिर्फ तहसील कार्यालय को सिंगल पॉइंट कनेक्शन दिया हुआ है। सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों और स्टांप वेंडर व डीड राइटर्स के बिजली कनेक्शन सब स्टेशन बनने के बाद ही दिए जा सकेंगे। - बीएल सैनी, एक्सईएन, डिस्कॉम, अलवर

बिजली निगम पुराने तहसील भवन से समिति के बिजली कनेक्शन को 33 केवी सब स्टेशन बनने के बाद ही मिनी सचिवालय में शिफ्ट करेगा। इससे डीड राइटर्स अपने स्तर पर बिजली के प्रबंध के लिए इन्वर्टर लाकर काम करने को मजबूर हैं। हम अपने स्तर पर शेड तैयार करा रहे हैं। सरकार ने सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय शिफ्ट करने के बाद कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की है। इस कारण अभी खुले में बैठने को मजबूर होना - दिनेश भार्गव, डीड राइटर्स व स्टांप वेंडर संयुक्त समिति, अलवर

यूआईटी की बैठक में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो चुकी है। इसमें बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए फिलहाल ट्रांसफार्मर रखवा दिए जाएंगे। लोड बढ़ेगा तो और ट्रांसफार्मर रखवाए जा सकेंगे। ये कार्य बिजली निगम को करना है, जिससे कार्यालयों के कनेक्शन दिए जा सकेंगे, क्योंकि सब स्टेशन बनने में तो अभी समय लगेगा। - तैयब खान, एक्सईएन यूआईटी, अलवर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें