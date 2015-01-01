पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश में ऐसा भी सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन:जोड़ों को जमीन, 5 लाख का दुर्घटना बीमा और 1 लाख की एफडी का लालच दिखा दिया घटिया सामान, फुट गया भांडा

अलवर6 मिनट पहले
भांडा उस वक्त फूट गया जब परिजनों को बेहद घटिया बेड व छोटा सा संदूक सहित छोटे-बड़े 21 बर्तन थमाए।
  • राजस्थान सहित गुजरात तक के जोड़ों का विवाह के लिए पंजीकरण किया था

अलवर शहर में एक अनोखा सर्व जातीय विवाह सम्मेलन सामने आया है। अधिक से अधिक जोड़ों का विवाह कराने के लिए 100 वर्ग गज का भूखंड, 5 लाख रुपए तक दुर्घटना बीम, एक लाख रुपए की एफडी और लकी ड्रॉ में मोटरसाइकिल जैसे लालच सामने रखे गए। अब जैसे-जैसे सम्मेलन की बारी आई तो कोरोना महामारी का बहाना बनाते हुए विवाह के लिए पंजीकरण कराने वालों को घटिया सामग्री का सामान उपलब्ध करा दिया। जबकि संस्था ने एक जोड़े के विवाह के लिए परिजनों से 36 हजार रुपए भी जमा किए हैं।

भांडा उस वक्त फूट गया जब परिजनों को बेहद घटिया बेड व छोटा सा संदूक सहित छोटे-बड़े 21 बर्तन थमाए। जिन को देखने के बाद पंजीकरण कराने वाले जोड़ों के परिजन विरोध पर उतर आए। इसके बाद इस पूरे मामले का खुलासा होता गया कि संस्था ने राजस्थान सहित गुजरात तक के जोड़ों का विवाह के लिए पंजीकरण किया था।

संचालक ने माना 112 जोड़ों का पंजीकरण हुआ

बाद में इस विवाह समारोह के आयोजन की संचालक निशा सैनी ने बताया कि राजस्थान के कई जिलों के अलावा गुजरात तक के 112 जोड़ों ने विवाह के लिए पंजीकरण कराया है। प्रत्येक जोड़े से 36 हजार रुपए जमा किए हैं। इसी माह 25 नवंबर को समारोह का आयोजन होना था लेकिन कोरोना महामारी कारण समारोह निरस्त कर दिया और पंजीकरण कराने वाले जोड़ों के परिजनों को विवाह में दिया जाने वाला सामान सुपुर्द किया जाने लगा। जब परिजनों ने सामान देखा तो वे बिफर गए और बोले हमसे 36 हजार रुपए जमा कराए हैं और यह सामान मुश्किल से 15 हजार रुपए का है। जब संस्था संचालक निशा सैनी से 100 वर्ग गज का भूखंड, एफडी और दुर्घटना बीमा कराए जाने के बारे में पूछा तो कहा कि यह सब बाद में किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जोड़े को अपने फोटो देने होंगे। लेकिन भूखंड जयपुर में मिलेंगे।

एक बार तो इतना भी कहा कि सब के पट्टे बन गए हैं लेकिन जब पट्टे दिखाने के बारे में कहा तो बोली जयपुर हैं। यही नहीं संचालक ने कितना भी कहा कि इस सर्व जातीय विवाह सम्मेलन के प्रमुख आयोजक जयपुर निवासी सुरेश हैं। जो कोरोना के कारण यहां नहीं आ सके। बहुत बीमार है। विवाह कराने वाली संस्था का नाम समृद्धि सामाजिक सेवा संस्थान है।

