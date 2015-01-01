पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की माैत

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में दो सौ फुट रोड स्थित अयान हॉस्पिटल के पास बुधवार देर शाम को अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से घायल हुए बाइक सवार 30 वर्षीय युवक दौलत राम योगी की माैत हाे गई। पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे सामान्य अस्पताल में उसके शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। मृतक मूलत: गांव खेड़ा जटवाड़ा थाना लक्ष्मणगढ़ रहने वाला था।

अभी वह यहां शिव काॅलाेनी तूलेड़ा राेड पर रहता था। वह यहां सब्जी मंडी में लहसुन का काम करता था। एनईबी थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि दौलतराम पुत्र माेहन लाल योगी बुधवार देर शाम काे दाे साै फुट राेड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर बाइक में पेट्रोल भरवाकर अपने घर जा रहा था।

रास्ते में अयान हॉस्पिटल के पाए उसे अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे वह गंभीर घायल हा़े गया। लाेगाें ने उसे सामान्य अस्पताल भिजवाया, जहां देर रात काे उसने दम ताेड़ दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि इस संबंध में अभी किसी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराई है। बाइक सवार दौलतराम काे टक्कर मारकर फरार हाेने वाले चालक की तलाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें