वैक्सीनेशन:सॉफ्टवेयर में तकनीकी खराबी से 3 घंटे तक अटका कोराना टीकाकरण

अलवर2 घंटे पहले
  • 5084 के मुकाबले 3392 लाेगाें काे ही टीके लगे

कोविन सॉफ्टवेयर में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण कोरोना टीकाकरण कार्य शुक्रवार को जिले के सभी 89 सेंटरों पर 3 घंटे तक अटका रहा। इस दाैरान टीका लगवाने वाले लाभार्थियों का ऑनलाइन सत्यापन नहीं हो सका। बाद में ऑफलाइन सत्यापन कर टीके लगाए। इससे टीकाकरण सूची के अतिरिक्त लोगों को टीके नहीं लगाए जा सके।

इसी कारण जिले के 89 सेंटरों पर 5084 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 3392 लाेगाें को ही टीके लगाए गए। कुछ कर्मचारी इंतजार कर लौट गए। अब इन्हें अगले टीकाकरण सत्र में शामिल किया जाएगा। चिकित्सा विभाग के मुताबिक टीका लगाने से पहले आधार कार्ड से लाभार्थी कर्मचारी का ऑनलाइन सत्यापन किया जाता है।

सुबह जब शुरूआत की गई तो कोविन सॉफ्टवेयर खुला ही नहीं। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद जब ऑनलाइन सत्यापन नहीं हुआ तो जिले के सभी सेंटरों को आरसीएचओ डॉ. अरविंद गेट ने ऑफलाइन सत्यापन कर टीकाकरण करने के निर्देश दिए। शाम 5 बजे तक 66.71 कर्मचारियों को ही टीके लग सके।

अब तक 62.41 प्रतिशत महिला कर्मियों ने लगवाए टीके

जिले में 62.41% महिला कर्मियों ने कोरोना का टीका लगवाया है। 16 जनवरी को शुरू हुए कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान में जिले में 21468 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें 8068 पुरुष और 13400 महिला हैं। टीकाकरण में अब तक 12 कर्मचारियों को सामान्य बुखार, दर्द, जी मिचलाने और चक्कर आने की शिकायत हुई। अलवर शहर में सर्वाधिक 3212 लोगों को टीके लगाए हैं।

