एजुकेशन:ओपन स्कूल में प्रवेश के लिए 30 तक कर सकेंगे आवेदन

अलवर13 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान राज्य ओपन स्कूल के सत्र 2020-21 में प्रवेश के लिए अभ्यर्थी 30 सितंबर तक आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके बाद 1 से 15 अक्टूबर तक 250 रुपए, 16 से 31 अक्टूबर तक 350 रुपए और 1 से 30 नवंबर तक 500 रुपए विलंब शुल्क के साथ प्रवेश के लिए संदर्भ केन्द्रों मे आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इस सत्र में स्ट्रीम-2 के आवेदन पत्र नहीं भरवाए जाएंगे। यशवंत उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने डाॅ. घनश्याम सैनी ने बताया शिक्षा सेतु योजना के अंतर्गत महिलाओं और बालिकाओं को प्रवेश शुल्क में छूट दी गई है।

इस परीक्षा के अंतर्गत 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा पास करने के लिए 5 साल का समय व 9 प्रयास दिए जाएंगे। साल में यह परीक्षा नवंबर-दिसंबर और मार्च-अप्रैल में कराई जाती है। सिर्फ 5 विषय लेकर माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की जा सकती है।

कुछ विद्यार्थियों को गणित विषय कठिन लगता है तो इस परीक्षा में गणित विषय छोड़ा जा सकता है। कामकाजी विद्यार्थियों के लिए ओपन बोर्ड परीक्षा एक सुनहरा अवसर है, जहां वे स्वरोजगार के साथ अध्ययन भी जारी रख सकते हैं। इच्छुक विद्यार्थी संदर्थ केन्द्र राजकीय यशवंत स्कूल में प्रवेश प्रभारी से कमरा नंबर 21 में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

