महिलाओं ने लाइनमैन को मौके पर ले जाकर दिखाए 5:15 दिनों से पानी नहीं मिलने पर हंगामा, विभाग बोला-भूजल स्तर नीचे जाने से यह समस्या हुई

बहरोड़एक घंटा पहले
शहर के वार्डों में पेयजल सप्लाई व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा गई है। त्योहारी सीजन में भी लोगों को 48 घंटे बाद भी पानी की सप्लाई नहीं मिल रही है। जिसके चलते पानी के टैंकर खरीद कर आपूर्ति करने से लोगों की दोहरी परेशानी बढ़ने लगी है। मंगलवार को वृंदावन कॉलोनी निवासी महिलाओं ने पिछले 15 दिनों से पानी नहीं आने पर जलदाय विभाग कार्यालय पर हंगामा किया।

जहां विभागीय अधिकारियों ने तर्क दिया कि भू जलस्तर नीचे जाने से 28 ट्यूबवेल होने के बाद भी समस्या गहरा रही है। नए खोदे गए टयूबवेल का बिजली कनेक्शन होने पर व्यवस्था में कुछ सुधार आएगा। जबकि महिलाओं ने कहा कि लाइनमैन पारदर्शिता से काम नहीं कर रहे हैं। जगह-जगह लीकेज लाइनों से पानी व्यर्थ बह रहा है।

शहर के वृंदावन कॉलोनी निवासी 80 वर्षीय गीता देवी के साथ जलदाय विभाग कार्यालय पर पहुंची महिला बंटी सोनी, संतोष चौहान, दीपिका, सुरेश देवी, सुशीला देवी, प्रवेश यादव ने कहा कि पिछले 15 दिनों से नलों में पानी नहीं आया है। विभाग के लाइनमैन सुनवाई नहीं करने से मजबूर होकर कार्यालय पहुंची। उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन में भी पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। पानी के टैंकर खरीद करने से परेशानी बढ़ रही है। जेईएन मुकेश बाई ने कहा कि भू जल स्तर नीचे चला गया है।

28 ट्यूबवेल होने के बावजूद भी नियमित सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही है। वार्ड में लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर पानी पहुंचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, लेकिन उसके बावजूद भी स्थाई समाधान नहीं निकलने से समस्या बनी हुई है। महिलाओं ने कहा कि उनके वार्ड में पांच जगह से सप्लाई लाइन लीकेज है। जिससे घरों तक पानी पहुंचने से पहले गड्ढों में व्यर्थ बह रहा है।

महिलाओं ने मौके पर साथ चल कर लीकेज लाइन दिखाने का हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। जिसके चलते महिलाओं के साथ लाइनमैन को भेजा गया। जिसने वापस आकर जेईएन को लीकेज लाइन होने की जानकारी दी। जिन्हें तुरंत प्रभाव से रिपेयर करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया।

इस क्षेत्राें में है समस्या
शहर के एक दर्जन से अधिक वार्डों में 48 घंटे में पानी की सप्लाई हो रही है। इसके बावजूद भी लोगों को नियमित पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। विभागीय अधिकारी लोगों को भूजल स्तर नीचे जाने से समस्या से अवगत कराते हैं। जबकि लोगों का कहना है कि जगह-जगह से लाइनें लीकेज होने से पानी नियमित नहीं मिल रहा है। लोगों ने लाइनमैनों के द्वारा भी भेदभाव से वाल्व खोलने के आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

शहर के वृंदावन कॉलोनी, जेतपुरा, सबलपुरा, सैनीपुरा, खासापुरा, पंजाबी मार्केट, पुराना मुख्य बाजार, दीवान मोहल्ला, नैनसुख मोहल्ला में पानी की समस्या अधिक बनी हुई है। जिसके कारण लोग पानी के टैंकर खरीद करने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

जेईएन मुकेश बाई ने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा 8 ट्यूबवेल नए खोदे गए हैं। जिनमें 5 ट्यूबवेल ड्राई घोषित हो चुके हैं। तीन ट्यूबवेलों में बिजली कनेक्शन करवाने के लिए फाइलें लगाई जा चुकी है। जिनके चालू होने पर कुछ वार्डों में समस्या से निजात मिलने की संभावना है। उन्होंने कहा कि लीकेज लाइनों की शिकायतें मिलने पर सुधार करवाए जा रहे हैं।

