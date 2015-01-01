पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बकाया:वाहन डीलर्स ने सरकार को नहीं चुकाए ‌4.72 करोड़ रूपए

अलवर2 दिन पहले
  • प्रदेश में जनवरी से नवंबर तक रजिस्टर्ड हुए 9.42 लाख वाहन, अलवर में 98 हजार 434 वाहन बिके
  • प्रत्येक वाहन के बिकने पर डीलर द्वारा विभाग को दिए जाने वाली राशि का मामला

प्रदेश के मोटर वाहन डीलर्स ने अभी तक सरकार के 4.72 करोड़ रुपए नहीं चुकाए हैं। यह पैसा उस किताब का है, जाे प्रत्येक वाहन के बिकने पर डीलर द्वारा विभाग को दिया जाता है। दरअसल, ट्रक ऑपरेटर्स हाइवे एमेनिटी सोसायटी, टोहास द्वारा एक पुस्तक सभी आरटीओ को भिजवाई हुई है।

इस पुस्तक में लाइसेंस से लेकर ड्राइविंग तक की पूरी जानकारी है। नियमानुसार इस किताब को प्रत्येक डीलर को वाहन बेचते समय वाहन स्वामी को देना होता है, ताकि किताब का वाहन स्वामी अच्छे से अध्ययन करे और सड़क पर चलते समय यातायात के नियमों की पालना करे।

प्रदेश में जनवरी 2020 से नवंबर 2020 तक 9 लाख 42 हजार 474 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन विभिन्न कार्यालयों में हुआ है। इन वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन से विभाग को 9 करोड़ 42 लाख 47 हजार 400 रुपए मिलने थे, लेकिन अभी तक सिर्फ 4 करोड़ 69 लाख 89 हजार 726 रुपए ही मिले हैं।

अभी भी प्रदेश के सभी प्रादेशिक परिवहन कार्यालयों के तहत आने वाले डीलर्स से 4 करोड़ 72 लाख 57 हजार 674 रुपया नहीं मिला है। यह पैसा डीलर द्वारा संबंधित जिले के कार्यालय काे जमा कराए जाते हैं और कार्यालय द्वारा टाेहास काे एक निश्चित समयावधि में यह पैसा भिजवाया जाता है।

  • वाहन बेचने पर डीलर द्वारा यह पैसा विभाग काे जमा कराया जाता है और विभाग इसे मुख्यालय भेजता है। अलवर में किसी भी डीलर प्वाइंट पर ऐसी काेई राशि बकाया नहीं है। राशि कार्यालय काे मिल चुकी है और इसे मुख्यालय भिजवाया जा रहा है। दरअसल एक निश्चित समयावधि में यह राशि मुख्यालय भेजते हैं। - रानी जैन, आरटीओ

100 रूपए की है एक किताब, सबसे ज्यादा बकाया जयपुर का
डीलर्स को इस एक किताब के एवज में 100 रुपए देने होते हैं। यदि कोई डीलर 500 रजिस्ट्रेशन करता है तो 100 रुपए के हिसाब से उसे 50000 रुपए देने होंगे। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा बकाया जयपुर का 1 लाख 37 हजार 576 वाहनों का 1.29 करोड़ रुपया है। इसके अलावा अजमेर का 98 हजार 434 वाहनों का 4.65 लाख, अलवर का 56 हजार 528 वाहनों का 1.38 लाख, भरतपुर का 40 हजार 499 वाहनों का 7.07 लाख, बीकानेर में 73 हजार 255 वाहनों का 52 लाख, चित्तौडग़ढ़ में 77 हजार 239 वाहनों का 44 लाख, दौसा में 45 हजार 873 वाहनों का 27.28 लाख, जोधपुर में 81 हजार 876 वाहनों का 28.80 लाख, कोटा में 89 हजार 66 वाहनों का 33.61 लाख, पाली में 54 हजार 682 वाहनों का 36.62 लाख, सीकर में 85 हजार 718 वाहनों का 43.28 लाख और उदयपुर में 1 लाख 1 हजार 728 वाहनों का 38.02 लाख रुपया बकाया है। वाहनों की यह संख्या जनवरी 2020 से नवंबर 2020 तक की अवधि में रजिस्ट्रेशन की है। इसमें वाहनों के हिसाब से बनी कुल राशि में से कुछ पैसा कार्यालयों द्वारा जमा भी कराया गया है। उपरोक्त राशि वह है जो बची हुई है।

